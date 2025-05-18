Iowa's Jada Gyamfi reacts to Patrick McCaffery's latest "Chi-Town" photo dump ft. Theo Von

Patrick McCaffery shared photos of his recent trip to Chicago on Instagram on Saturday, drawing several reactions from his followers, including a comment from Iowa's Jada Gyamfi. The Butler Bulldogs star posted seven images of his activities in the Windy City, including a group picture with comedian Theo Von.

McCaffery also included photos of his participation in the NBA Draft Combine and his trip to Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs. He wrote a short caption for his Instagram post.

"chi-town," McCaffery wrote.

Gyamfi reacted to McCaffery's post, which has received more than 1,000 likes.

"here for andy t," Gyamfi wrote with four white-colored heart emojis.

Jada Gyamfi reacted to Patrick McCaffery's photo dump on Instagram featuring his stint at the NBA Combine. Source: Instagram/@patrickmccaffery22

Patrick McCaffery and Jada Gyamfi both played for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their college basketball careers. McCaffery spent five seasons at Iowa before transferring to Butler ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Gyamfi, on the other hand, has played three seasons with the Hawkeyes and will be an incoming senior in the 2025-26 NCAA season. She averaged 1.7 points and 0.7 boards through 11 games in her junior year.

How Patrick McCaffery fared for Butler in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Patrick McCaffery decided to part ways with his father and coach Fran McCaffery after the 2023-24 season, joining Butler from Iowa through the transfer portal. He used his final year of eligibility to play for the Bulldogs, who last qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

The move paid dividends for McCaffery, who posted career-best numbers in scoring and rebounding during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 boards and 1.6 dimes through 35 games. McCaffery was one of four players to average in double figures in scoring for Butler, joining Jahmyl Telfort, Pierre Brooks II and Finley Bizjack on the list.

Patrick McCaffery (#22) of the Butler Bulldogs passes the ball during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats at Finneran Pavilion on March 1, 2025 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. Photo: Getty

McCaffery's numbers weren't enough, however, to lead Butler to a spot in the Big Dance. The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-20 overall record. They finished eighth in the Big East standings, compiling a 6-14 slate in conference games.

The Bulldogs participated in the College Basketball Crown instead for their postseason tournament. Butler defeated Utah 86-84 in the first round before losing 100-93 to Boise State in the second round. McCaffery averaged 9.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in those two games.

