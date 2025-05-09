Patrick McCaffery, Kon Knueppel, and more enjoy star-studded offseason linkup (WATCH)

Butler Bulldogs' Patrick McCaffery and Duke's Kon Knueppel were among the collegiate basketball stars who participated in a Priority Sports-organized fun gathering in Chicago.

The sports agency, well-known for representing basketball and football athletes, organized an interactive offseason event at Chicago's Electric Shuffle, a venue for sociable shuffleboard and other games.

On Instagram, Priority Sports posted a video of the get-together that featured McCaffery, Knueppel, Iowa's Payton Sandfort, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Syracuse's Jyare Davis.

"Good times & great people, always a win with the Priority crew," the caption read.

Here's the video:

The Priority crew had a great time playing games, enjoying each other's company and relaxing away from the basketball court.

Interestingly, none of the five players who attended the event will be playing in college basketball next season. Except for Kon Knueppel, Davis, McCaffery, Kalkbrenner and Sandfort all exhausted their eligibility in their respective schools. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' freshman guard has declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

McCaffery spent six seasons playing in college with Iowa and Butler, where he joined last year. In his final year with the Bulldogs, the graduate senior averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Ryan Kalkbrenner ended his decorated collegiate career with the Creighton Bluejays. He was with the Jays for five seasons and had the best year of his career as a senior, averaging 19.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 1.5 apg.

Kon Knueppel projected as a top 10 pick in 2025 NBA draft

Kon Knueppel's Duke teammate Cooper Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in several NBA mock drafts. Knueppel himself is not far behind his teammate.

According to CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein, the Wisconsin native is projected to be selected sixth overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming draft.

"The Nets need some long-term building blocks in the backcourt and what makes Knueppel appealing is the high floor," Adam wrote. "It's hard to imagine him not becoming a productive NBA player who can help drive winning.

"He has a terrific overlap of size, skill, and court awareness. He's a scoring threat at multiple levels and capable of initiating offense as well. Being better than expected defensively doesn't hurt either."

Knueppel was named the ACC Tournament MVP and All-ACC Freshman Team member, putting up 14.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 2.7 apg for the Blue Devils.

