Iowa's Jada Gymafi drops 3-word reaction as former teammate Caitlin Clark drafts first WNBA All-Star team

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has missed five games with a left groin injury in what has turned out to be a start-stop season for the Indiana Fever star. Off the court, Clark received the most-ever WNBA All-Star votes and will captain her team against the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier during the All-Star game on July 19.
With the All-Star break approaching, Clark was tasked with picking her team in a draft against her opposition's captain, Collier, on Tuesday. Clark picked Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally as her starters. She also added Kelsey Mitchell, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Kayla Thornton, Jackie Young and Gabby Williams.
After the draft, Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi reposted a picture on her Instagram stories of the Fever star posing with the names of her All-Star team.
"Yeah that's fire," Jada Gyamfi captioned the post.
Caitlin Clark makes shocking All-Star trade
After choosing their All-Star teams in the draft, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were allowed to make trades, but they both made a shocking trade. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was supposed to coach Clark's team, but she was traded to Collier's team for New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello.
The headline-grabbing Clark, who was not sure whether trading coaches was allowed in the All-Star rules, spoke about why the two captains made the controversial trade of their coaches.
“I don’t know if this is in the rules, I don’t really care, but I think we already discussed we are going to trade coaches,” Caitlin Clark said. "[Collier] is going to take her coach. Sandy Brondello, let’s get it. It’s going to be amazing. Sorry WNBA if that’s not in the rule. Sorry, ESPN, if that’s not in the rule, but we just made it a rule.
“Sandy Brondello, come on over. You can coach Sabrina [Ionescu]. Maybe [Breanna Stewart] wants to come over to my team.”
Reeve is Collier's Minnesota Lynx coach and she also has priors with Clark after responding critically to a 2024 WNBA preseason game graphic featuring the Fever star by pointing out that her team was in action too and calling out the league's focus on the former Hawkeyes star.
After missing 10 of the Indiana Fever's 18 games this season, the highly regarded Caitlin Clark will make her return to WNBA action on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries as she prepares for the All-Star break in five games.
