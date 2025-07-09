Iowa's Jada Gymafi drops 3-word reaction as former teammate Caitlin Clark drafts first WNBA All-Star team

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark has missed five games with a left groin injury in what has turned out to be a start-stop season for the Indiana Fever star. Off the court, Clark received the most-ever WNBA All-Star votes and will captain her team against the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier during the All-Star game on July 19.

Ad

With the All-Star break approaching, Clark was tasked with picking her team in a draft against her opposition's captain, Collier, on Tuesday. Clark picked Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally as her starters. She also added Kelsey Mitchell, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Kayla Thornton, Jackie Young and Gabby Williams.

After the draft, Caitlin Clark's former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi reposted a picture on her Instagram stories of the Fever star posing with the names of her All-Star team.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah that's fire," Jada Gyamfi captioned the post.

Gyamfi's IG stories

Caitlin Clark makes shocking All-Star trade

After choosing their All-Star teams in the draft, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier were allowed to make trades, but they both made a shocking trade. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was supposed to coach Clark's team, but she was traded to Collier's team for New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello.

Ad

The headline-grabbing Clark, who was not sure whether trading coaches was allowed in the All-Star rules, spoke about why the two captains made the controversial trade of their coaches.

“I don’t know if this is in the rules, I don’t really care, but I think we already discussed we are going to trade coaches,” Caitlin Clark said. "[Collier] is going to take her coach. Sandy Brondello, let’s get it. It’s going to be amazing. Sorry WNBA if that’s not in the rule. Sorry, ESPN, if that’s not in the rule, but we just made it a rule.

Ad

“Sandy Brondello, come on over. You can coach Sabrina [Ionescu]. Maybe [Breanna Stewart] wants to come over to my team.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reeve is Collier's Minnesota Lynx coach and she also has priors with Clark after responding critically to a 2024 WNBA preseason game graphic featuring the Fever star by pointing out that her team was in action too and calling out the league's focus on the former Hawkeyes star.

After missing 10 of the Indiana Fever's 18 games this season, the highly regarded Caitlin Clark will make her return to WNBA action on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries as she prepares for the All-Star break in five games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here