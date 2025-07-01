Iowa stars Kylie Feuerbach, Addie Deal and Callie Levin react to Jan Jensen extending offer to Class of 2029 hooper Liv Johnson 

Kylie Feuerbach, Addie Deal and Callie Levin shared their reactions after Iowa coach Jan Jensen extended an offer to emerging prospect Liv Johnson. On Monday, Johnson, a Class of 2029 prospect, shared pictures from her visit to Iowa on Instagram.

She posed in Iowa's jersey and shorts with a basketball in front of the Hawkeyes' black and yellow colours. She also shared pictures with her family and the coaching staff.

"Blessed to have received an offer from @janjensen13 and @iowawbb ! Thank you for an amazing visit. All Glory to God!" Johnson captioned the post, expressing her gratitude for the visit and offer.

Iowa stars reacted to the post with support and appreciation for the young athlete.

"💛🖤💛🖤," commented Kylie Feuerbach.

"Lowkey tuff 🔥," said Callie Levin.

"yupppp," wrote Addie Deal.

Liv Johnson is a 6-foot combo guard in the Class of 2029 from Carmel Catholic in Illinois. She plays for All Iowa Attack 16U EYBL. Although Johnson is just a middle schooler, she has received offers from several top programs even before Iowa's offer. These include Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Johnson is a versatile athlete; she also plays volleyball. She is a middle hitter for Balance VBC 14 White.

Addie Deal prepares for freshman season with Iowa women’s basketball

Incoming freshman Addie Deal is gearing up for the 2025–26 season with Iowa women’s basketball. The 6-foot point guard committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in March 2024 and is expected to be a significant addition to the team under new head coach Jan Jensen.

On June 21, Iowa women's basketball shared a video on Instagram in which Deal was training for the upcoming season. She can be seen scoring 3-pointers with accuracy and displaying agility in her movement on the court.

“Freshman year loading⏳⌛️⏳,” read the post's caption.

Deal, ranked No. 18 nationally by ESPN, is Iowa’s first women’s basketball recruit from California since 2001. She was one of just 24 players selected for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game.

The 6-foot guard had an excellent high school career at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA). In her senior season, she averaged 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.4 steals per game. She finished with over 2,000 career high school points.

Other incoming recruits include four-star post Layla Hays from Wasilla High School (Alaska) and four-star guard Journey Houston from Davenport North (Iowa).

