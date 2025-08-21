Iowa stars react as Kylie Feuerbach looks back at fond memories from last year season ft. Hannah Stuelke, Lucy Olsen & more

  • home icon
By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 21, 2025 06:25 GMT
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach will enter her final season with the Hawkeyes this fall. Having joined as a transfer from Iowa State in 2021, Feuerbach has enjoyed success at Iowa, particularly in the last two years, with the team reaching consecutive national championship games.

It was all hustle last season, bags of minutes on the court for her and starting all 34 games. On Wednesday, Feuerbach shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, reflecting on her cherished memories from the past season.

"Missing CHA a little extra right now! #dump," she wrote.
Several of her current and former teammates, including Hannah Stuelke, Jada Gyamfi, Caitlin Clark and Lucy Olsen, commented on the post.

"Same girl," Stuelke wrote.
"DAW💛💛💛 miss u," Olsen added.
"You’re the best Kyles," Kate Martin commented.
"Yasss kyles," Clark said.
"LOVE AND MISS YOU SO MUCH," AJ Ediger chimed in.

Gyamfi, who's also entering her final college season at Iowa, commented with a GIF that read:

"I really, really, really miss you."
The pictures included a mix of on-court action shots, candid moments and team celebrations. One image captured Kylie Feuerbach defending USC's JuJu Watkins during the regular season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa defeated USC, marking the Trojans' only conference loss of the season.

Kylie Feuerbach responds to Chazadi Wright's get-to-know post

Iowa women's basketball Instagram account shared a video last week, featuring incoming transfer Chazadi Wright, who shared some facts about herself.

"A chit chat with Chit-Chat 😎," the caption read.
Kylie Feuerbach reacted with one word.

"Aqua," Feuerbach wrote.
In the video, Wright, who transferred from Georgia Tech after her freshman year, gave a brief overview of herself and why she chose to come to Iowa.

"When I came on my visit, I really bonded with the team and the coaching staff," she said. "I didn't want to waste anybody's time, so I decided to commit on the spot."

Wright also explained where her nickname, 'Chit-Chat,' originated.

"It came from my first AAU team. I was very quiet, the shy kid, never really talked much, and it was a set of twins on the team who gave me that name, and it just really stuck with me," she said.

Besides Wright, Kylie Feuerbach will be joined by another transfer, Emely Rodriguez, and three freshmen - Addie Deal, Journey Houston and Layla Hays - for the upcoming season.

