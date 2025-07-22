Iowa State's Addy Brown reacts to teammate Jada Williams' WNBA All-Star weekend photo dump

Iowa State guard Jada Williams showed off her drip while attending the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. Williams shared a photo dump on Instagram, which prompted a reaction from future teammate Addy Brown.&quot;Honorary🙂‍↕️ #wnbaallstar2025,&quot; Williams wrote in her caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Cyclones transfer showed off a few different fits in the photos, posing with many stars of the sport, including Natisha Hiedeman and Didi Richards.Brown, a fellow Iowa State junior, commented on the post, hyping up her teammate's looks.&quot;Bring the budz to a gameeee,&quot; Brown wrote.Add Brown commented on Williams' post (@cbg.jada24/IG)Jada Williams entered the transfer portal on March 24 and received an offer from Bill Fennelly and the Cyclones the day after. She committed to Iowa State a week later. The Missouri native spent two seasons with Arizona, averaging 12.7 points and 2.9 assists per game in her sophomore year.Similarly, Brown is coming off a stellar sophomore season in Ames, where she was one of the top scorers for the Cyclones, averaging 15.2 ppg and 5.4 rpg. She announced she would return to Iowa State for another year back in March.Jada Williams gives fashion flowers to JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo and MiLaysia FulwileyJada Williams' fashion sense has always turned heads. Before attending the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, she shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram, showcasing her &quot;Subway Surfer&quot; inspired outfit.During the All-Star weekend, Williams had a brief interview with The Daily W, where she was asked who has the best style out of anyone she's ever played with.&quot;Everybody can dress now that we're grown up. I'mma go with JuJu (Watkins),&quot; she said. &quot;JuJu can dress. Hannah (Hidalgo) can dress. MiLaysia (Fulwiley) throws it on. Everybody's got their own edge.&quot;Like, we all wear streetwear and stuff, but everybody be putting it on for real. Hannah’s lowkey, but I like lowkey because it fits her vibe. Like, she doesn't do too much. She stays within her style, but she knows what she likes to wear.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll three names that Williams mentioned — Watkins, Hildago and Fulwiley — are among the top talents in college basketball. They will enter their junior seasons this fall, alongside Williams.