Iowa State’s Jada Williams enjoys “princess treatment” from teammate Lilly Taulelei on exotic vacation together

Jada Williams transferred to Iowa State in April after two years at Arizona. The team appears to be bonding on a vacation ahead of the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, Williams shared Instagram stories featuring pictures and videos of the team's leisure time together. In a fun video, Arianna Jackson, Audi Crooks and Addy Brown are dressed in bell-bottom jeans and sparkly shirts paired with accessories like sunglasses, fake moustache and wigs as they danced.

In another story, Iowa center Lilly Taulelei and Williams were on a blue paddleboat. While Taulelei kneeled and paddled the boat, Williams sat in front and smiled at the camera.

"Princess treatment 😵‍💫" she captioned the snap.

Jada Williams via Instagram Stories

In another story, the duo also struck a pose together, making fists with thumbs out and pointed at each other.

"My dawgggg 🤞🏽," she wrote.

Jada Williams via Instagram Stories

Jada Williams concluded her sophomore year at Arizona, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 37.1%.

Meanwhile, Lilly Taulelei struggled at Iowa State. She appeared in 22 games but only averaged 4.3 minutes. She averaged 1.2 points and 0.2 rebounds per game despite her solid shooting (47.6% FG).

The 6-foot-3 forward/center from New Zealand transferred from UMass to Iowa State before the 2024–25 season. She had a strong freshman year at UMass, playing in 31 games and averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 24.2 minutes per game. She shot 45.3% from the field. She earned the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman honors.

Jada Williams on her transfer to Iowa State

After committing to the Cyclones, Jada Williams expressed her excitement about joining the team in an interview with the Des Moines Register.

"I'm super excited to be a Cyclone," she said.

She explained why she chose to leave Arizona. She said:

"I love Arizona. I love the people here and I love my teammates and and I think had a blast here. But God was showing me that the future holds something different."

A longtime connection with Addy Brown helped seal her choice. Her goal is clear.

"Our goal is to win a national championship next year," Williams said. "So, we're about to start putting in work in the next couple of months and get to it."

With Emily Ryan not on the court anymore, Jada steps in as a reliable point guard.

