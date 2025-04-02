Iowa State's latest transfer Jada Williams announces her arrival in social media post

Former Arizona Wildcat Jada Williams, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, has found a new home at Iowa State.

The 5-foot-8 sophomore was a highly desired player for Caitlin Clark's alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jan Jensen has been looking to stock the team with notable playmakers and hosted Williams for a visit last week.

However, the crafty guard went to the school's in-state rival, the Cyclones. She announced her decision on Tuesday through an Instagram post where she flaunted her Iowa State jersey.

On Wednesday, Williams made her latest decision known once again, this time on X.

"Let me reintroduce myself 🙏🏽 #8," she wrote.

Williams played two seasons with Arizona. She made the all-freshman team in her first year and anchored the team's leadership role in the 2024-25 season. Her ticket to fame also came through McDonald's All-American stature in high school and a significant social media following.

Jada Williams led Arizona in scoring (12.7 points per game), assists (2.9) and steals (1.6) and also averaged 3.5 rebounds.

She shouldered the program to a 19-14 record, earning a trip to the WBIT. Williams scored a career-high 25 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 67-58 loss to the Utah Utes.

"I love Arizona, I love the people here and I love my teammates and I think had a blast here. But God was showing me that the future holds something different," she said about her transfer.

What does Jada Williams bring to Iowa State?

Emily Ryan won't be playing college ball anymore. She led Iowa State with 6.2 apg and 1.8 spg this season. Jada Williams can immediately erase Ryan's void for the Cyclones.

Moreover, the five-star recruit in the 2023 class leverages her speed and can make tough shots in the paint. As she brings years of Big 12 experience, Williams' scoring ability will be instrumental in providing Audi Crooks and Addy Brown an additional offensive boost.

Jada Williams improved drastically in her sophomore year. The biggest improvement in the guard's game can come from long range this offseason. She has made more than 84% of her 190 free throws, showcasing a strong foundation and shooting mechanics.

