Iowa State signee Jada Williams drops 3-word reaction for Texas track & field star Kendrick Smallwood Jr.

Jada Williams isn't just invested in basketball. The Iowa State signee showed support for Texas star Kendrick Smallwood Jr. on Instagram on Friday, sharing a short clip of him in action during a track and field event in Lexington, Kentucky.

Williams posted a video of her watching Smallwood on her laptop competing in the 2025 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She reacted on her Instagram story for Smallwood, who took part in the 110-meter hurdles event.

"Tapped in gnggg," Williams wrote before tagging Smallwood's Instagram handle.

Jada Williams showed support for Texas track and field star Kendrick Smallwood on her Instagram story on Friday. Source: Instagram/@cbg.jada24

Kendrick Smallwood headed into this year's SEC Championships feeling good about himself after becoming the 110-meter hurdles champion at the Texas Relays tournament. He won the event with a wind-aided time of 13.07 seconds, a personal best for Smallwood.

Smallwood continued his stellar form in the 110-meter hurdles at the SEC Championships, reaching Saturday's finals after posting the fastest time in qualifying. He needed just 13.25 seconds to finish Friday's race.

Smallwood will face Arkansas freshman Karamoko Sacko, South Carolina junior David Warmington, Florida junior Demaris Waters, LSU junior Jahiem Stern, Texas A&M senior Ja'Qualon Scott, LSU junior Matthew Sophia, Auburn sophomore Ja'Kobe Tharp and Tennessee sophomore Kalib Branch in the finals. Smallwood will start the event on Lane 5.

Jada Williams transfers to Iowa State after two-season stint with Arizona

Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams

Jada Williams will be playing for a new team next season after she entered the transfer portal following the end of Arizona's 2024-25 NCAA campaign. She decided to leave the Wildcats and join the Iowa State Cyclones, teaming up with Audi Crooks and Addy Brown.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly announced Williams' signing on April 5, two weeks after the Cyclones' 2025 NCAA Tournament campaign had ended with a loss to No. 6 seed Michigan in the first round. Crooks led the scoring for Iowa State, dropping 28 points on 13-for-18 shooting.

Fennelly got a major boost when Crooks and Brown announced they would return to Iowa State for the 2025-26 season. Joining them is Williams, who averaged 12.7 points for Arizona in her sophomore year. She scored at least 20 points thrice in the 2024-25 season, including a 25-point performance against Utah on Jan. 31.

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

