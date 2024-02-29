Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight vs Minnesota? Exploring Iowa star guard’s status ahead of the Golden Gophers matchup

Caitlin Clark's remarkable record-breaking streak has inspired the sixth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. She powered Iowa's 101-85 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini with a triple-double, recording 24 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds in 33 minutes on Sunday.

According to Fox Sports PR, Iowa's game against Illinois was the most viewed game on FS1.

The Hawkeyes (25-4) sit third in the Big Ten. Iowa became the only Division I school in the last 25 years to have a 25-point triple-double by a women's player and a men's player in the same season (Caitlin Clark and Payton Sandfort).

Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight vs Minnesota?

Caitlin Clark will be available to play on Wednesday night as she has one eye on becoming the all-time scoring leader in NCAA basketball, regardless of gender. Clark is in third with 3,617 points. She is 51 points from surpassing LSU's Pete Maravich, the Division I record holder at 3,667.

Clark is averaging 32.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, shooting 46.5%. Her shot that gave her the women's record has led to her name being added to the court of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“The amount of points you score doesn’t determine whether you are playing good or bad," Clark said. "Your point total is never an indicator of how you play. It’s how hard you work and how good of a teammate you are.”

What time is the Iowa vs. Minnesota basketball game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers match will tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota basketball game?

The women's college basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the game on platforms like FuboTV, Sling, and Fox Sports Live. Jeff Levering will serve as the play-by-play announcer for this game.

Will Caitlin Clark record her 17th triple-double against the Minnesota Golden Gophers?