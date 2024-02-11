Is Kevin McCullar playing tonight vs Baylor? Kansas guard's status explored ahead of Bears matchup

The Kansas Jayhawks are entering this pivotal Big 12 Conference game with senior guard Kevin McCullar battling an injury that can force him to miss tonight's action against the Baylor Bears. With a little less than six hours before tip-off, his availability for the game is going to be in question.

Is Kevin McCullar playing tonight vs Baylor?

Before the game, Kevin McCullar told ESPN’s College GameDay that he has a knee injury that might prevent him from playing.

"I'm feeling good. I'm a little banged up right now. Don't know if I'll be able to go tonight. But it's going to be a good game. Crazy environment in here, as always. Best fans in the nation. But yeah, just looking forward to getting back on the court with my brothers. Going to be cheering them on all night. It's going to be good." h/t On3

Typically, if a player is saying he is unsure if he will be playing, they will probably miss the game. However, it is important to note that the Kansas Jayhawks officially have not announced McCullar Jr.'s status, so it is still questionable now.

Kevin McCullar Jr. is having a great season, with 47.2% field goal percentage, 36.1% three-point percentage, and 80.4% free throw percentage in 22 games. He is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

How has Kevin McCullar played as of late?

McCullar is a key player for Kansas, but his scoring has dipped recently. He has failed to reach 20 points in his last three games, though he still adds value with 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in that span.

His points average has fallen to 16.0 per game, while his turnovers have risen to 12 in three games, with five in each of the last two. It is unclear how much his knee injury affects his performance, or if he is simply facing tougher competition and having a bad run.

How concerned should the Kansas Jayhawks be with Kevin McCullar's injury?

McCullar has missed only one game this season, and the Kansas Jayhawks have proven they can rely on other players to win games. They have impressive wins against top-ranked teams and are poised to be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks’ main concern is McCullar’s health in March.

