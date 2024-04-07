Is Molly Davis playing today vs South Carolina? Looking at Iowa guard’s availability ahead of National Championship Game

Iowa senior guard Molly Davis has not played a game throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament as she suffered a knee injury in the Hawkeyes' final regular-season matchup. However, with Sunday's national championship game against South Carolina on the horizon, this is the last chance for her to get back on the court. Will she be able to play in today's contest?

Molly Davis injury update

In the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' final regular game against Ohio State, Molly Davis suffered a knee injury while fighting for a loose ball and immediately grabbed at her knee. However, Davis does not seem to be healthy enough to play in extended minutes and will not suit up against South Carolina.

The only potential action she could see could be in the last minute when the game is decided in either direction.

Is Molly Davis playing today?

This seems to be an interesting question right now, but if we take what Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said at face value, it sounds like Davis is not healthy enough to play for an extended period. Ahead of the game, Bluder discussed the status of Molly Davis and said:

"I would love for Molly to have that opportunity (to play), she deserves it. My heart aches for that kid. Basketball is so important to her. And to have this happen to her, and honestly, we thought she was going to be back, we thought she was going to be back a couple of weeks ago...I would love to get her on the floor for a couple seconds."

Molly Davis stats last game

Molly Davis has not played since the regular season finale on Senior Day against the Ohio State Buckeyes. She played only eight minutes and did not record a point, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one turnover before leaving the game with an injury.

When will Molly Davis be back?

This is the final contest of Molly Davis' collegiate career, as she does not have any eligibility remaining. Sunday afternoon's title game is her last chance to suit up for the Iowa Hawkeyes. It will be interesting to see if she gets a ceremonial appearance, but otherwise, do not expect her to return in this matchup.

