Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight vs Georgetown? UConn guard’s status explored ahead of Hoyas matchup

As the 15th-ranked UConn women's basketball team gears up for Senior Night on Friday against Georgetown, fans are eager to know if star guard Paige Bueckers will take the court.

A special evening awaits at Gampel Pavilion, with the game starting at 7 p.m. ET. Postgame, the Huskies will honor seniors Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin and Nika Mühl right after the final buzzer. T

here is uncertainty surrounding the future of these players, especially Bueckers. The former No. 1 recruit is eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft and has remained tight-lipped about her next destination.

Meanwhile, No. 15 UConn has earned itself quite the reputation, with a competitive score of 21-5 and a perfect 13-0 within the Big East. This last season's game holds more significance due to these reasons.

The Huskies are eager to keep this winning streak alive. They've conquered seven league titles and made remarkable standout features in three NCAA Tournaments. This includes two Final Fours and one national championship game.

Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight vs. Georgetown?

Bueckers' status is still unclear. As she gets honored on Friday's senior night, her participation is expected at the arena. It has to be seen whether she is going to play against Georgetown.

Coach Geno Auriemma remained tight-lipped about Bueckers' plans, suggesting that any decision regarding her continued tenure at UConn may not be revealed until after the postseason. He addressed the ongoing speculation and said:

"I would think if they haven’t said anything to me, they probably just want to concentrate on the season, and you don’t know... Each individual has to make that decision."

Bueckers' decision concerning the WNBA Draft or another season in Storrs depends on specific aspects. These include the team's atmosphere, her progress and her dreams for the future.

Paige Bueckers reflects on adversity

From the confines of COVID-19 restrictions to the setback of an ACL injury, her journey with the UConn Huskies has been anything but ordinary.

Paige Bueckers, reflecting on her journey with the team, expressed gratitude for the bonds forged through adversity.

"I feel like I was just here yesterday playing UMass Lowell in our first game freshman year, playing in front of cardboard faces," Bueckers reminisced on the senior night. "To see where we are now, it’s kind of crazy and surreal.

"In the COVID year, we didn’t have any other friends. We were with each other 24/7 and there was no escape, but it bonded us like no other."

The UConn Huskies faced a challenging season with many injuries hampering their performance. From Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin's significant injuries to the setbacks of new talents like Ayanna Patterson and Jana El Alfy, the team's strength was thoroughly tested.

