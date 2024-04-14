Is Tyrese Proctor returning to Duke? All we know about Blue Devils' guard's career plans

The Duke Blue Devils are known for their major roster changes every year. Amid Duke's key players either declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft or going into the transfer portal, Tyrese Proctor's potential return is a hot topic among fans.

Is Tyrese Proctor returning to Duke?

Adam Zagoria, a college basketball insider, reported on Thursday that Duke Blue Devils' Tyrese Proctor will return to the program after forgoing the 2024 NBA Draft. This was positive news for Duke.

Duke Blue Devils' journey in the NCAA tournament in 2024 was going well until the Elite Eight match against NC State, where they lost 76-64. It was a bad night for Proctor, who failed to secure even a single point to help his team.

Duke has won the national championship five times, with the 2015 victory being their latest. Had they won against NC State, it could've been their first Final Four appearance since 2022. This gives Proctor an amazing opportunity to take Duke to the final four and ultimately to the championship on his return next season.

Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain and Jeremy Roach led the Duke Blue Devils in scoring. Filipowski scored an average of 16.4 points per game. In contrast, McCain and Roach averaged 14.3 and 14 points per game, respectively.

In their absence, Proctor can prove himself and raise his stock for the 2025 NBA Draft. In the 2023–24 season, Proctor averages 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He has a field-goal percentage of 42.3% and a free-throw percentage of 75.5%.

Proctor was also named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2023 and will be looking to improve his offensive consistency as a prime player for Duke in the 2024 campaign.

Players returning to Duke for the 2024 Campaign

Along with Tyrese Proctor, some other players are also returning to Duke for the 2024–25 season.

Fans will see Caleb Foster, Ryan Young, Sean Stewart and Spencer Hubbard playing for Duke next season.

Along with that, six freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes will be joining Duke's roster. Among the freshmen,, Cooper Flag and Khaman Malyach are prospects with high expectations.

