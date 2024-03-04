Is Tyrese Proctor NBA Draft eligible? Exploring Duke guard's years of eligibility

Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor has been a huge asset for his team. Possessing a high basketball IQ, he's also a talented playmaker who can run an offense efficiently and restrain turnovers. The six-foot-five PG is versatile on both ends of the court.

Proctor is averaging 10.4 points, grabbing 2.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.8 assists with 45.3% shooting. Furthermore, he's shooting 37.1% from downtown and has a 76.1% record from the charity line.

Is Tyrese Proctor NBA Draft eligible?

Yes, Proctor is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft. He could be the next Australian in line to make it to the NBA and has similar attributes to Goran Dragic.

The #5 Duke could not go one-and-done in his sophomore year, as he had to wait to be eligible. His strengths include tremendous passing and scoring skills whenever he steps on the court.

According to Sports Illustrated, Tyrese Proctor has shown a penchant to make passes in the pick-and-roll and off of drives. That's labeled as a huge asset in the modern hoops game where dribble-drive, pick-and-roll and traditional motion offenses are king.

Tyrese Proctor Draft Projection

Proctor continues the queue of high-level prospects coming out of Australia and making it to the NBA in recent years.

He has a nice frame that will add more weight as he matures. Although his height is not suitable for the SG position, the way the league is trending, he will likely adapt.

He could go as a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The mock draft by NBAdraft.net ranks him as the 45th pick for the Orlando Magic. He could also be picked by the Portland Trail Blazers, as both teams could use a backup combo guard.

Do you see Tyrese Proctor playing for the Orlando Magic?

