"It's pretty special": Iowa's Caitlin Clark expresses gratitude for Dawn Staley's compliments

In a stunning turn of events, South Carolina dashed Iowa's hopes of winning their first women's NCAA championship. After winning the title in 2017 and 2022, this was the Gamecocks' third title under the guidance of head coach Dawn Staley.

Following the game, Caitlin Clark, the standout player for Iowa, received praise from Staley on the podium while celebrating their victory. Replying to this during the post-game press conference, Clark expressed her admiration for the South Carolina HC.

“Obviously, she’s somebody I respect so much," Clark said. "I respect what she’s done for South Carolina. I respect what she did as a player for our game. Anytime you can get the praises of her is pretty special, so that means a lot.”

Dawn Staley appreciated Clark for what she has done for the sport and acknowledged her role in promoting women's basketball.

"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Staley said. “She carried a heavy load for our sport and it’s just not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, she’s going to lift up that league up as well.

"Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you."

Caitlin Clark has, indeed, changed the dynamic of women's basketball. She has broken many records and became one of the most incredible players in college basketball.

As a freshman, she earned All-American honors. In the subsequent season, she constantly improved and broke records, one after another. She became the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer for both men and women. As a sophomore, Clark became the first women's player to lead Division I in points and assists in a single season.

In the championship game against South Carolina, Clark delivered a standout performance. She scored a game-high 30 points and contributed eight rebounds and five assists.

Caitlin Clark WNBA draft projection: Where could the Iowa guard end up?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

Caitlin Clark has been fantastic in women's college basketball and unstoppable in almost every game. She averaged 31.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game this season.

Caitlin Clark has confirmed that this will be her last season at the collegiate level. Projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark is expected to join Indiana Fever as they hold the first pick.