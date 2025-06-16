Jada Gyamfi and Sydney Affolter react as Gabbie Marshall shares US Open snaps with BF, Spencer Touro

Gabbie Marshall is enjoying the college basketball downtime with her boyfriend, Spencer Touro. The couple made an appearance at the 2025 US Open. The former Iowa player posted the images on her Instagram.
The post had the couple posing for a selfie with Pennsylvania's Oakmont Country Club in the background. It was followed by one of Gabbie's images, a photo of participating players from the ropes area, a video of her lunch and a selfie with the event merch.
"2 majors in one year! How lucky am I 🥰" Marshall wrote.
Marshall is more than one year separated from her last college basketball game, which came around the time of her graduation degree. She did not transition to the WNBA like her former teammates and is pursuing a Master's at North Carolina.
Fans reacted to Gabbie Marshall's post in the comment section and her former teammates Jada Gyamfi and Sydney Affolter also joined in. Team photographer Bri Lewerke also followed suit.
"LOVE," Affolter wrote.
"ERNEST!!!!!!!" Gyamfi added.
"Girl you look good in a hat 🔥," Lewerke commented.
Gabbie Marshall stayed in touch with Iowa and her former teammates throughout the season
Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi had a road trip planned for the previous offseason, which was canceled due to Martin's surprising selection in the WNBA. She has stayed connected to her Iowa squad throughout the last year, be it through podcasts, matchups, or program events.
She appeared on Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" podcast in November alongside Martin and Caitlin Clark. The group not only shared about their playing days in college but also insights on the aspects of their post-Iowa time. They also revealed some unheard-of BTS stories.
When the Hawkeyes played in North Carolina at the beginning of the season, Gabbie Marshall donned a custom Jada Gyamfi-hype tee at the sideline. The group united again at Iowa in February during Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement ceremony.
In May, Marshall was spotted in the Hawkeyes locker room. She participated in light dribbling sessions, followed by a workout session with Sydney Affolter and a makeup session with Gyamfi.
