"Omg gabs u touched a basketball": College hoops fans react as former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall spends a fun day in IC

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard, Gabbie Marshall, was spotted at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Iowa graduate was in the facility to support Caitlin Clark, who represented the Fever against the Brazilian National Team in a preseason contest. Marshall wasted no time in showcasing courtside snaps with her former teammates, posting them on Instagram on Tuesday.
Marshall added to the thread on TikTok the next day, showcasing her weekend at her alma mater. In the video titled "Spend The Day With Me," the guard can be seen reuniting with former teammates, Sydney Affolter and Jada Gyamfi. She also found time to dribble the ball in the locker room, work out with Affolter, get a makeover with Gyamfi and much more.
"Such a fun last day in IC 🥹🥰 @sydney affolter @jades #dayinmylife #iowacity," she captioned the video.
Iowa fans rushed to the comment section, with some cheering on the sight of Marshall dribbling the ball once again.
"Keep Ballin Gabbie, you'll get a chance 💯 Much Success and Respect okay," a fan wrote.
"Great seeing you and Coach Riana back in Iowa City. Haven't lost your touch with the basketball 🔥," a user added.
"Omg gabs u touched a basketball 😭🙏🏼🔥," another fan commented.
More fans reacted to Marshall's visit to the school:
"Loved having you back in Carver on Sunday! I so badly wanted to say hi but security was a little extra so I didn’t want to get in trouble. Or bother you," a user wrote.
"@gabbiemarshall24 and @jades your livestreams have truly got me through some tough times! Thanks for the laughs this past weekend! 🖤💛🥹," a fan added.
"Do you ever just go to the park and shoot hoops anymore ?" another user commented.
What is Gabbie Marshall doing now?
Gabbie Marshall was a solid spot-up shooter and a reliable defender for Iowa, becoming the first Iowa player to collect 200 3-pointers and steals. However, after she hung up her Hawkeyes jersey, she did not declare for the WNBA draft or pursue pro leagues overseas.
Instead, Marshall enrolled for a Master's degree in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Carolina. She earned her undergraduate in health and human physiology.
Nevertheless, Gabbie Marshall has maintained strong ties with her CBB fans and teammates over the last year. She regularly cheers for the current Hawkeyes roster and has also made podcast appearances with Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here