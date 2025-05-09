"Omg gabs u touched a basketball": College hoops fans react as former Iowa star Gabbie Marshall spends a fun day in IC

Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard, Gabbie Marshall, was spotted at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The Iowa graduate was in the facility to support Caitlin Clark, who represented the Fever against the Brazilian National Team in a preseason contest. Marshall wasted no time in showcasing courtside snaps with her former teammates, posting them on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

Marshall added to the thread on TikTok the next day, showcasing her weekend at her alma mater. In the video titled "Spend The Day With Me," the guard can be seen reuniting with former teammates, Sydney Affolter and Jada Gyamfi. She also found time to dribble the ball in the locker room, work out with Affolter, get a makeover with Gyamfi and much more.

"Such a fun last day in IC 🥹🥰 @sydney affolter @jades #dayinmylife #iowacity," she captioned the video.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Iowa fans rushed to the comment section, with some cheering on the sight of Marshall dribbling the ball once again.

"Keep Ballin Gabbie, you'll get a chance 💯 Much Success and Respect okay," a fan wrote.

"Great seeing you and Coach Riana back in Iowa City. Haven't lost your touch with the basketball 🔥," a user added.

"Omg gabs u touched a basketball 😭🙏🏼🔥," another fan commented.

Ad

More fans reacted to Marshall's visit to the school:

"Loved having you back in Carver on Sunday! I so badly wanted to say hi but security was a little extra so I didn’t want to get in trouble. Or bother you," a user wrote.

"@gabbiemarshall24 and @jades your livestreams have truly got me through some tough times! Thanks for the laughs this past weekend! 🖤💛🥹," a fan added.

Ad

"Do you ever just go to the park and shoot hoops anymore ?" another user commented.

Fans react to Marshall's TikTok video | via @gabbiemarshall24/TikTok

What is Gabbie Marshall doing now?

Gabbie Marshall was a solid spot-up shooter and a reliable defender for Iowa, becoming the first Iowa player to collect 200 3-pointers and steals. However, after she hung up her Hawkeyes jersey, she did not declare for the WNBA draft or pursue pro leagues overseas.

Ad

Instead, Marshall enrolled for a Master's degree in Occupational Therapy at the University of North Carolina. She earned her undergraduate in health and human physiology.

Nevertheless, Gabbie Marshall has maintained strong ties with her CBB fans and teammates over the last year. She regularly cheers for the current Hawkeyes roster and has also made podcast appearances with Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here