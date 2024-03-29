Jaedon LeDee NBA Draft Projection: Top 5 landing spots for San Diego State forward ft. Los Angeles Lakers 

Jaedon LeDee is in the midst of a breakout season for the San Diego State Aztecs. The sixth-year senior originally joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class.

He spent just one season with the program before joining the TCU Horned Frogs via the transfer portal for two seasons.

Following his junior year, LeDee joined the Aztecs via the transfer portal, however, he was forced to redshirt the 2021-22 season due to transfer rules.

In his first season with the program, he averaged 7.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg and 0.4 bpg in 18.1 mpg while shooting 48.9% from the field and 72.8% from the free-throw line.

LeDee entered the 2023 NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility before eventually withdrawing his name and returning for a final season. Ultimately, he took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He entered the Sweet 16 this year averaging 21.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.5 bpg while shooting 56.4% from the field, 45.2% from 3-point range and 74.0% from the free-throw line.

While he has shown the ability to score at a high level and shown promise as a rebounder and defender, his age has limited LeDee's draft stock.

Here's a closer look at five potential landing spots for the Aztecs guard:

Jaedon LeDee's 5 potential landing spots

#1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers could use more scoring off the bench, as they rank just 25th in that department this season. Jaedon LeDee has shown an ability to score at a high level and could be available in the second round, or as an undrafted free agent.

#2. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have struggled offensively as they rank just 27th in scoring offense this season, which has become a trend in recent seasons. While they have been elite on the less flashy side of the ball, LeDee could fill a major hole for the Heat.

#3. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been among the best teams in the league this season. Arguably their biggest hole has been bench scoring, where they rank just 28th. Adding Jaedon LeDee could fix that problem, while also giving the incoming freshman a valuable veteran to learn from in Al Horford.

#4. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are yet another team that has not received much production from their bench as they rank 29th in bench scoring. They will have limited resources to fix that problem, which could lead them to target a player such as Jaedon LeDee in the second round or as an undrafted free agent.

#5. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have plenty of young talent, with just two players over the age of 26 on their roster. While they are among the most improved teams in the league this season due to an elite defense, they rank just 26th in scoring offense. Jaedon LeDee could be worth a flier.