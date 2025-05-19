"Jase a spreadsheet warrior" "One's an elite shooter": Fans react as analyst Jonathan Givony compares Michigan State standout to Patrick Beverley

Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson distinguished himself as one of coach Tom Izzo's best players last season. In 14 of the Spartans' last 15 games, Richardson tallied double digits in points and helped to lead the team to the Big Ten Tournament title and the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
After the Spartans' season ended, Richardson entered the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was tabbed to be a lottery pick in several mocks, including from ESPN and CBS Sports. He was subsequently invited to the NBA Draft combine last week.
On Sunday, ESPN Draft expert Jonathan Givony compared the Michigan State star to former Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley on X due to their near-identical physical measurements.
"Jase Richardson has nearly identical measurements to Patrick Beverley as a draft prospect, per the DX historical database. Very different play-styles, although both are highly regarded for their defensive prowess, despite not having overwhelming size, reach or bulk," Givony tweeted.
College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to the comparison.
Jase Richardson was almost the guaranteed 11th pick by the Mavs this year but we got Cooper Flagg instead, Thank God," one fan said.
"He’s got the wrong Jordans if he’s only wearing Jordans that make him one and a half inches taller. My Js put me at 6”3 1/2 and I’m 6”1," another fan said.
"Damn Pat Bev really shrunk when he got into the league," another fan said.
Some fans were not daunted by his 6-foot-1 listed height at the combine.
"Jase a spreadsheet warrior tho so the height don’t matter," one fan tweeted.
"Also has similar measurements to Kyrie. So, let’s not get it twisted," another fan tweeted.
"And one’s an elite shooter one’s not," one fan tweeted.
Michigan State star credits Tom Izzo for development
Former Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson carved a niche for himself as one of the best freshmen in the country while playing under coach Tom Izzo. Initially contributing from the bench, Richardson became a key contributor for the Spartans as they dominated the Big Ten and averaged 12.1 points on 49.3% shooting from the floor and 41.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season.
While speaking to reporters at the NBA Draft combine, Richardson credited Izzo for helping to develop his game in readiness for the NBA.
"Just who I am as a player," Jase said. "Credit to coach [Tom] Izzo. He really taught me a lot of things. I think my IQ really grew with him, just him teaching me everything I needed to know. I think I just became a better three-level scorer. I can score at all three levels and facilitate for my teammates and make some plays for them, and I'm a solid on-ball defender.
"Just by doing all the little things: rebounding, hustling, being a team player, just doing things like that. Have as much fun with it as possible. You only get to do this experience once, so enjoy it."
Jase Richardson has a strong NBA connection with his father, Jason Richardson, who won a national championship with the Michigan State Spartans in 2000, playing in the NBA after getting drafted by the Golden State Warriors.
