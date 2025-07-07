"Jaxon Kohler gonna serve him" "Reminds me of a young Shaq": Fans react as Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. flexes muscles with 15-point performance

When Morez Johnson Jr. was selected for the USA U19 team for the FIBA World Cup in Switzerland, he had one goal in mind; to win gold and prove that he belonged.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get a gold medal and be on the floor," Johnson said via USAB. "All I want to do is be a part of a winning program.

"It's always an honor to put that USA across the front of your jersey. I'm excited to go to Switzerland to compete and win the gold medal. That's the goal."

True to his word, Johnson proved to be an important cog in the wheel for the United States in the competition, contributing 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

In the final against Germany on Sunday, Johnson led the scoring charts for his team, recording 15 points and 10 rebounds as the United States won 109-76 to win the gold medal.

College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) highlighted the performance with a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Michigan commit Morez Johnson Jr. went OFF in the FIBA World Cup Championship. He’s going to be a problem in Ann Arbor," the post read.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the youngster's showing:

"Call me crazy but he reminds me of a young Shaq. Crazy high motor, dude is relentless," one fan wrote.

"Jaxon Kohler gonna serve him again this year. With a side dish of a Coen Carr poster," a fan said, referring to the Michigan State duo who defeated Johnson's Illinois twice last season.

"Wait until Dusty May plays him at point guard," another added.

"Wow. This guy is GOOD," a comment read.

"Most physical rebounder in college basketball," one fan commented.

"I heard about this dude I am going watch his highlights," another wrote.

Morez Johnson Jr will join Yaxel Lendeborg and Elliot Cadeau at Michigan

Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines have one of the best transfer classes in the country. According to 247 Sports, they are ranked No. 2 nationally in the portal rankings behind St. John's.

With eight players leaving the program, the Wolverines have acquired seven players through the transfer portal and high school. Yaxel Lendeborg, the top-ranked transfer per 247 Sports, has joined Michigan from UAB. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Blazers last season.

Morez Johnson Jr, an Illinois transfer, will also be joined by Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina. Cadeau spent two seasons with the Tar Heels, averaging 8.3 ppg and 5.1 apg.

