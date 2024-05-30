"John Calipari effect perhaps" "Smartest man in the draft": Fans react to Johnell Davis withdrawing from 2024 NBA draft to join Arkansas 

Former Florida Atlantic star Johnell Davis has withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft, instead committing to John Calipari's rebuild at Arkansas. As a result, he's got fans talking about how smart his move was – and how the Razorbacks' fortunes could change in the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski posted the news of Davis' decision on X.

Fans descended on the post, with a good chunk saying that Johnell Davis did the right thing by withdrawing.

Davis' return to college could be seen as a great move for him, because in most updated mock drafts after the draft combine, he's not included in either the first or second rounds. The Ringer and ESPN's post-combine mock drafts don't include his name, indicating that he didn't make much noise at the combine even if he had an excellent 2023-2024 season at FAU.

More fans also commented on the news, with some saying that his commitment to the Razorbacks is due to the chance to play for a coach like John Calipari:

"Calipari has all of tools to get this going strong in Year 1 now," one fan wrote.

"John Calipari effect perhaps," another posted.

Onelauded the move for Arkansas heading into 2024-2025, while another commended Johnell Davis for the move.

"Great pickup for cal , he needed a vet guard and he got the big from Tennessee," one wrote.

"Best thing he could’ve done imo," one posted.

Johnell Davis' potential to bolster Calipari's Arkansas rebuild

Davis was one of the best players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this year. In four seasons at FAU, the Gary, Indiana, native averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. But he had his breakout year in 2022-2023, when he averaged 13.8 ppg and started in 16 out of 32 games.

Then, 2023-2024 was his consensus best season, when he bumped his scoring to 18.4 ppg and helped FAU to a 25-9 record and a second-straight berth in the NCAA Tournament. He started all 34 games and was the best player for the Owls, logging a season-best 35 points in their season opener against Pac-12 powerhouse Arizona.

In John Calipari's rebuilding efforts at Arkansas, Davis has the chance to be the guy once again on offense and continue where he left off last season.