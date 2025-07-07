Juju Watkins, Kylie Feuerbach and more react as Hannah Hidalgo and Co. lead Team USA to FIBA AmeriCup win over Brazil

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo and Vanderbilt standout Mikayla Blakes led Team USA to the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup title with a 92-84 win over Brazil on Sunday. Hidalgo and Blakers combined for 43 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Several college stars reacted to the United States' triumph in the tournament, including JuJu Watkins from USC and Kylie Feuerbach from Iowa.

Watkins reposted on Instagram story a picture of her teammate, Kennedy Smith — who's also a member of Team USA — originally shared by USC basketball. In her story, Watkins strung together clapping hands emojis in celebration of her teammate's accomplishments.

Feuerbach shared the post on Instagram story and added a gold medal emoji while tagging her teammate Hannah Stuelke, who contributed seven points in the championship game.

Iowa coach Jan Jensen also congratulated Stuelke with a celebratory post on Instagram story.

"Congrats to @hannahstuelke & @usabasketball for winning the AmericaCup!" Jensen wrote.

Meanwhile, Jensen shared a picture of an emotional Stuelke after the win, along with a heartfelt message, on X.

"Wanna know what winning a gold medal in international competition looks like? Take a look at @StuelkeHannah. I know I’m her coach…but her defense tonight was incredible! Way to go, Hannah! we are all so proud of you & we can’t wait to see you and your 🥇Love ya!," Jensen tweeted.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb also congratulated Kennedy Smith and Team USA on her Instagram story.

"Big time win for this young squad. Amazing job by team and coaching staff!," Gottlieb wrote.

Here are the screenshots of Watkins, Feuerbach, Jensen and Gottlieb's reactions:

Hannah Hidalgo wins her third gold medal with Team USA

Hannah Hidalgo continued her winning ways with the national team this summer as she added another piece of hardware to her collection. She secured her third gold medal with Team USA after leading the squad to victory in the FIBA AmeriCup in Chile.

Hildago averaged 12.4 points and 4.6 assists in seven games. She has won two gold medals with Team USA at the youth level — the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Hannah Hidalgo was the only player from Notre Dame on the roster. Olivia Miles is also on the team but transferred to TCU this offseason.

