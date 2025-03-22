JuJu Watkins stats: How did USC superstar fare vs UNC Greensboro?

JuJu Watkins and the top-seeded USC Trojans advanced to the second round of the 2025 March Madness on Saturday, crushing the 16th-seeded UNC Greensboro Spartans 71-25 at Galen Center.

Ad

Watkins was one of two players to score in double figures for the Trojans, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the 15th time in their program history. She nearly matched the Spartans' entire scoring output, dropping 22 points in 28 minutes.

Watkins shot 8-for-17 from the floor, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. She was also reliable from the free-throw line, going 5-for-6 at the charity stripe. The sophomore guard has now scored at least 20 points in each of her last seven outings. She is averaging 26.0 points during that span.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

JuJu Watkins, who grabbed eight rebounds and dished out two assists, also made her presence felt on the defensive end. She racked up three steals in the win over UNC Greensboro.

It was not all good news for Watkins though, as she dealt with hand and ankle issues during the rout.

Here are JuJu Watkins' stats from the game against UNC Greensboro:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO JuJu Watkins 28 22 8 2 8-17 1-5 5-6 1-7 3 0 2 3

Ad

JuJu Watkins gets offensive help from Kiki Iriafen in win over UNC Greensboro

JuJu Watkins led the USC Trojans in scoring and rebounding in the first half, dropping 11 points and seven rebounds during that period. The Trojans benefited from Watkins' performance, building a commanding 28-11 lead at the break. USC pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring UNC Greensboro 16-3.

Ad

The Trojans continued to wreak havoc in the third quarter, outscoring the Spartans 25-5 to extend their lead to 37 points entering the final period. USC didn't let up in the fourth quarter, holding UNC Greensboro to just nine points. The Spartans scored in single digits in each of the four quarters against the Trojans.

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (#12) grimaces and holds her wrist during the second quarter of their NCAA Tournament game against the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

Watkins got some offensive help from Kiki Iriafen in the huge first-round win. Iriafen scored 13 points in 27 minutes of action. She shot 6-for-15 from the field and 1-for-3 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed 13 rebounds to record her third double-double in USC's last four games. She is averaging 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds during that period.

The reserves also stepped up for coach Lindsay Gottlieb, scoring a combined 25 points to match UNC Greensboro's total output. Kayleigh Heckel and Avery Howell delivered off the bench, scoring eight and six points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here