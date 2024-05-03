"Just a few LSU National Champions": Kim Mulkey poses with star gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson after natty succees

Kim Mulkey shared a heartwarming snap with two of LSU’s gymnastics stars on X. The Lady Tigers basketball coach posed with Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson in her office in Baton Rouge. Mulkey described the meetup as a chat between "a few LSU National Champions."

Mulkey won the national championship, the fourth of her coaching career, with LSU in the 2022-23 season. She gave the basketball world players like Angel Reese, who helped change the fortunes of women's hoops in the country.

Here's what Mulkey tweeted about her meetup with star gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson:

"Just a few LSU National Champions chatting up at the office today!”

Bryant and Johnson were a part of the LSU Tigers gymnastics program that won the national title this year. Bryant also lifted the silverware as the NCAA champion in all-around after winning the 2021 NCAA championship in vault. She has already announced her return to Baton Rouge next year for her fifth and final season on the NCAA level.

“@lsugym couldn't get rid of me yet. Grateful for the opportunity to compete one last season (fr this time) with all my favorite people. YEAR 5 LET'S GEAUX!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post.

While Haleigh Bryant is seeking to add to the greatest career in the history of LSU gymnastics, Kim Mulkey will seek the school's second national title in basketball after an Elite Eight finish this season.

Kim Mulkey greeted the LSU gymnastics team after national title win

Kim Mulkey shared a special moment with the LSU gymnastics team after its national championship, the first in the program's history. She hugged the gymnasts as they celebrated the big occasion.

Mulkey’s Lady Tigers fell to Caitlin Clark's Iowa in the Elite Eight. LSU had overcome Iowa 102-85 in the 2023 national championship game. But this time, Iowa had all the answers for the Lady Tigers, winning 94-87. Maybe next year belongs to Mulkey and her women, but they will have to play without their biggest star, Angel Reese, who was taken in the WNBA draft last month.