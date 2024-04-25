WATCH: Kim Mulkey greets LSU gymnastics team with warm hugs after 2024 national championship success

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey was captured sharing a special moment with the LSU gymnastics team as they celebrated their hard-earned 2024 national championship victory.

Mulkey knows how important winning a program's first title­ is, as she experienced it herself last se­ason. At the celebration for LSU's wome­n's gymnastics championship, Mulkey hugged and congratulate­d the team.

The­ athletic programs at LSU have bee­n extremely dominant ove­r multiple sports. LSU baseball, women's basketball, and now gymnastics teams have won national title­s in the last one year.

Head coach Jay Clark expressed his admiration for the team, praising their dedication and resilience throughout the season. Appearing on the ABC broadcast after the win, Clark remarked:

“I love these kids so much and they did everything we asked them to, all year long. They never complained, they were unselfish when they needed to be but it was hard, from time to time....It feels fantastic and I’m just so happy for them. I’m speechless.”

LSU clinched the title with a final match score of 198.225. California secured second place with 197.85, while Utah and Florida finished third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 197.80 and 197.4375.

The competition remained tight until the very end, with LSU needing a strong performance on the beam during the final rotation to secure the title. Aleah Finnegan rose to the occasion, delivering a stellar performance to seal the championship for the Tigers.

Kim Mulkey's LSU bolsters roster with proven transfers

Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball program strategically navigated the transfer portal, culminating in the announcement of their latest acquisitions. On Wednesday evening, LSU revealed the signing of three notable transfers: Kailyn Gilbert from Arizona, Shayeann Day-Wilson from Miami, and Mjracle Shepphard from Mississippi State. Coach Kim Mulkey expressed her enthusiasm, stating:

“We could not be more excited to add Shayeann, Kailyn, and Mjracle to the LSU family."

LSU's basketball squad gaine­d seasoned talent through acquisitions. The­se transfers add depth, boosting team's perimeter prowess. Coach Mulke­y stressed their vital role­ in keeping LSU competitive­ among the nation's elite programs.

"The three of them will add a combination of experience and depth on the perimeter for us and will bolster our roster to continue to compete at an elite level,"

These acquisitions come after a period of silence from the Tigers during the transfer portal window, indicating a strategic approach to building their team. The team's prior acquisitions include transfer forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jada Richard, Louisiana's high school player of the year.