"Just went to a camp and saw a lot of tall people who were happy": Khaman Maluach shares hilarious reason for starting basketball at 14

Khaman Maluach is just 18 years old, but he is about to be one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's NBA draft. His story is even more intriguing, as he only began playing basketball a handful of years ago.

Maluach declared for the draft after just one season in college and is projected to be a lottery pick in June.

On Wednesday, Maluach spoke with reporters at the NBA Draft Combine, where he narrated his journey from South Sudan to the cusp of the NBA and shared an amusing anecdote about why he started playing the sport.

"I started playing basketball later, around 13, 14," Maluach said. "I just went to camp and saw a lot of tall people and I saw a lot of tall people happy and I was like this is where I belong and I came back the next time I picked up a basketball."

A reporter further asked Khaman Maluach to clarify whether his decision to play basketball was solely because of his height.

"Yeah," Maluach responded. "Just seeing a lot of tall people. I wasn't that tall by then, but one year later, one of the tallest."

Born in South Sudan, Maluach grew up in Uganda before joining the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal, where he developed into a five-star prospect. He joined the Duke Blue Devils last summer and played a key role for Jon Scheyer's team as they reached the Final Four.

According to the official measurements at the Draft Combine, Maluach stands at 7-foot-0 ¾ barefoot, making him one of the tallest players in attendance.

Khaman Maluach credits Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey for inspiring his own basketball path

In a short span of time, from when he just started playing basketball a few years ago to now, Khaman Maluach has made tremendous progress in his sports career.

During the NBA Draft Combine press conference, the rising center acknowledged that he would not have imagined himself in the position he is now three years ago, but he has consistently believed in his potential and has been diligently working towards reaching this level.

"I've seen a couple of different stories. I've seen people with the same background as me making it to the league," Maluach said in response to a question regarding his aspiration to keep pushing forward. "Obviously, Giannis Antetokounmpo — I always looked up to him and I watch his journey and his story." [0:24]

According to ESPN's latest NBA mock draft, Khaman Maluach is projected to be the No. 7 pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

