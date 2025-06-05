Kansas star Hunter Dickinson drops 4-word reaction as Blake Harper signs with Big East squad

Hunter Dickinson has hung his college jersey but continues to root for aspiring hoopers. Former Howard Bison guard Blake Harper transferred to Creighton earlier this month. On Wednesday, the sophomore showcased his new threads by uploading photos in Bluejays jersey on Instagram.

The former Kansas center reposted it on his IG story to share a brief message and congratulate the guard.

"LETS GET IT SLIM," he wrote.

Hunter Dickinson congratulates Harper for joining the Bluejays | via @hunter.dickinson1/ig

Harper is coming off a strong freshman year with the Howard Bison, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals. He made 40.4% of 3-point attempts for a 44.7% overall efficiency and earned the Rookie of the Year and MEAC Player of the Year honors.

He joins Greg McDermott's program with Iowa Hawkeyes transfers Owen Freeman and Josh Dix, Nik Graves (Charlotte) and Austin Swartz (Miami). The school also welcomes freshmen Aleksa Dimitrijevic and Hudson Greer.

"Blake Harper has talent with the drive and maturity to match," McDermott said. "After a great freshman season at Howard, he's proven he can impact the game.

"What excites me most is how seamlessly his versatility and work ethic fit into our culture. Bluejay fans are going to love what they see."

This isn't the first time Hunter Dickinson has supported Blake Harper

Hunter Dickinson, born Nov. 25, 2000, and Blake Harper, Jan.1, 1995, have a five-year age gap. Nevertheless, they share common roots that have extended into celebrated college careers. Not only did they grow up playing in the Washington, D.C. basketball circuit, but they were middle school teammates for Mater Dei.

Their connection became evident when Howard faced Kansas in its season opener. Harper missed all his attempts in the first half. I's then that Dickinson's unexpected advice helped the freshman come out of his shell.

"I started slow and was not in any rhythm," he shared. "And then Hunter Dickinson told me during a free throw attempt to 'play the kind of basketball that you know you can play. Get up your shots and do the things that you know you can do.'"

Dickinson's advice worked as Blake Harper posted 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, going 3 of 3 from the arc in the second half.

