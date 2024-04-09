Ken Pomeroy points out one aspect about Zach Edey's game which gives him 'incredible value' over UConn's Donovan Clingan

As the NCAA final between UCONN Huskies and Purdue Boilermakers approaches, CBB insider Ken Pomeroy pointed out something interesting about Zach Edey's game that gives him an advantage over UConn’s big man, Donovan Clingan.

Depending on the outcome of the March Madness final against Purdue, Clingan's draft stock could be affected as he is likely to go within the top 10 in the NBA Draft, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Pomeroy tweeted:

"Part of Edey's incredible value is that he's one of the rare 7-footers that can play 40 minutes. Clingan can't."

Edey played over 40 minutes on the court in a 63-50 victory on Saturday, which placed the Boilermakers just one win away from their first NCAA title.

Clingan is 7′2″ tall and weighs 280 pounds, while Edey, the two-time Sporting News College Basketball Player of the Year, is 7′4″ tall and weighs 300 pounds.

Clingan comes second to Edey in college basketball player efficiency rating, with a 35.7 mark averaging 16.2 points, 9 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game on 64.8% shooting. While Edey averages 24.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. One advantage Edey has over Clingan is his size, which he uses to his benefit.

Could Zach Edey be the missing piece for the Trail Blazers?

Zach Edey is compared to one of the greatest centers of all time, Shaquille O'Neal. The former LA Lakers superstar praised Edey's technique, Shaq said:

“He has a nice touch around the basket. He uses his body well. He's playing very well and he's staying out of foul trouble.”

According to the latest NBA mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Edey is predicted to land on the Portland Trail Blazers team with the No. 13 pick. ESPN has ranked Edey as their No. 13 overall player ahead of the 2024 NBA draft.

