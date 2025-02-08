"Kendrick Lamar should thank Drake": Fans agree with LSU's Flau'jae Johnson after her take on historic Grammy night

Flau'jae Johnson reacted to Kendrick Lamar winning multiple Grammys for "Not Like Us," a diss track directed toward Drake. On her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast on Thursday, the LSU Tigers star guard jokingly said K.Dot should thank the Canadian rapper for enabling him to write the songs in the first place.

Johnson also said Lamar's track now stands as the greatest diss of all time, as it is the first to win a Grammy. "Not Like Us" won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"I would send Drake a thank you letter if I was Kendrick," Johnson said. "... I said if he wins a grammy off a diss, this is the greatest diss of all time. I used to hit Tupac's 'Hit em Up' as the greatest diss of all time, it's not anymore ... They can hate, the man got five Grammys in one night. They say it's because of Drake."

Trending

On Friday, a short clip of the podcast was posted on Instagram by "overtime," and fans rushed to the comment section, agreeing with Flau'jae Johnson's take:

"No matter who side you on. Kendrick should thank Drake," a fan wrote.

"Both sides can agree it’s one of the greatest disses of all time," another commented.

"Respectfully 😂 drake gave him those awards literally," anther fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"And don’t forget to thank Wayne for bringing out drake..," one commented.

"I didn’t even know the song was 5 mins😭," another wrote.

"Kendrick owes Drake fr😂," a comment read.

Fans react to Johnson's take on Kendrick Lamar and Drake after Grammy | via @bothworlds

Flau'jae Johnson is releasing a new album

After solidifying her musical career with her debut album, "Best of Both Worlds," last summer, Flau'jae Johnson will be releasing "RnB 4" on Feb. 14. The new album promises higher production quality and a dive into Johnson's personal and romantic life. The guard first teased "RnB 4" in November on her podcast.

"It's gonna be beautiful, it's gonna be well put together," she said. "I'm getting older and I got more to talk about going through heartbreak and relationships."

Johnson got Lil Wayne to work beside her in one of her songs last summer. As "Came Out a Beast" quickly became popular, the two also released a music video. Currently, there is no information on the collaborators Flau'jae Johnson will have on "RnB 4."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here