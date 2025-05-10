“Killing you all predraft”: Rutgers’ Dylan Harper pokes fun as player development coach Packie Turner posts snaps from a workout 

Dylan Harper poked fun at player development coach Packie Turner after the latter posted snaps from their recent workout on social media. Harper shared Turner's post on his Instagram story Friday, issuing a direct challenge to his opponents on the basketball court.
Turner shared an image of Harper attacking a double team during one of their scrimmages. Turner, who was defending Harper during that play, dropped a four-word reaction to the basketball sequence on his Instagram story.
"Finish your breakfast Harp," Turner wrote.
Harper reacted to Turner's post, showing he is all business during training.
"Killing you all predraft," Harper replied.
Harper has been busy working out with Turner ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. He declared for the draft after spending just one season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The teen phenom is projected to be the No. 2 pick this year.
Dylan Harper's best scoring performances for Rutgers in 2024-25 NCAA season
Dylan Harper showed his offensive prowess during his freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, averaging 19.4 points through 32 games in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. Leading the Scarlet Knights in scoring, he reached the 30-point mark thrice last season.
Harper scored a career-high 37 points on Nov. 27 when Rutgers faced No. 9 Alabama. He was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 11-for-19 from the floor. He also made a living from the free-throw line, going 15-for-16 from the charity stripe. His efforts went for naught, though, as the Scarlet Knights suffered a 95-90 defeat in the Players Era Festival.
He entered that game against Alabama in fine form after coming off a 36-point performance for Rutgers in the win over Notre Dame on Nov. 26. He shot 12-for-22 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free-throw line in the Scarlet Knights' 85-84 overtime victory against the Fighting Irish.
The guard produced another incredible offensive performance on Feb. 19, scoring 34 points in Rutgers' 89-85 win over Washington. He punished the Huskies' defense in the overtime classic, shooting 9-for-18 from the field and 12-of-14 from the charity stripe. He also had five boards, three dimes, two steals and one block in 41 minutes of action.
