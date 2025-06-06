Kim Mulkey shares 3-word reaction as LSU wraps up annual basketball camp 

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers recently finished its annual basketball camp. It has been a staple offseason event for the coach ever since she joined the school. In the event conducted at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, participants not only get to work on their skills throughout the clinic but also get to meet Tigers stars.

Senior guard Flau'jae Johnson surprised fans on Wednesday when she stepped on the court while singing one of her original songs. Assistant coach Kaylin Rice posted a series of photos on her Instagram from the camp, and Mulkey reposted it with a brief message:

"Another great year."

Mulkey reacts to images from her annual basketball clinic | via @coachkimmulkey/ig

Being a head coach for more than 25 years, Kim Mulkey has orchestrated plenty of clinics before. However, her annual basketball camps with LSU have developed a reputation for garnering some of the largest crowds ever. That is largely due to the coach not turning away any participant.

"You're not recruiting student-athletes in our camps," she said in an interview from 2023. "You're recruiting future LSU students.

"And if we can make a lasting impression on them at this age, I'll be curious to see how many of these kids end up being LSU students someday. Or their parents and grandparents may buy season tickets now," she added.

The clinic began on Monday and was split into two categories. The first group was for hoopers from second grade to ninth and the other for children aged 3 and up.

Kim Mulkey on adding MiLaysia Fulwiley from SEC rivals

In case the LSU Tigers-South Carolina game was not exciting enough, Kim Mulkey has added more fuel to the torching rivalry. The coach added former Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley through the portal this offseason.

Mulkey revealed her hiring process for the dynamic guard, sharing that she never hosted Fulwiley on an official visit.

“I think I spoke to her and her mother one time," she said on the "Get Gordon Podcast". "She hasn’t even come here on a visit. She’s played against us enough to know our style of play.

"These young people do their homework. They look at rosters, rotations and where they can fit in. I think she already had her mind made up," she added.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is yet to share her reason for leaving South Carolina. However, her move is anticipated to come behind the program's failure to hand her a bigger role in her sophomore year.

Kim Mulkey is fresh off losing star guard Aneesah Morrow to the WNBA and will look to provide Fulwiley with a bigger role and more minutes.

