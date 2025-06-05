VIDEO: Flau'jae Johnson turns up the energy with live performance at Kim Mulkey’s basketball camp

Flau'jae Johnson crashed Kim Mulkey's basketball camp at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, having the participants dance to her melody. The LSU's coach's clinic is in the first phase, the "Day Camp." It runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for participants from second grade to ninth.

Ad

On Wednesday, Johnson surprised the young hoopers with her presence on the court. In the video posted by the guard's mother, step-father and the Tigers assistant director of basketball operations, she's seen singing one of her songs. The kids not only cheered for the hooper/singer but also joined in on the lyrics.

"@flaujae got camp going crazy today!! #Big4 #LSU #BasketballCamp #GeauxTigers 💜💛🤍," the post read.

Ad

Trending

Apart from being a star player for LSU, Flau'jae Johnson has cultivated a name in the music space. The guard has been singing since she was a teenager and has also appeared on America's Got Talent. Currently, Johnson is under Jay Z's label Roc Nation and has multiple albums in her arsenal.

Her track record naturally gives her a top-tier celebrity status with the young kids at Kim Mulkey's basketball camp. The clinic began on Monday and will run through Saturday.

Ad

While most of the focus has been on the younger generation, the last day will feature multiple AAU-level and high school teams. They will not only go through drills and training but at least three competitive games.

Flau'jae Johnson is set to coach at the 2025 BET Experience

Last year, Flau'jae Johnson graced the BETX by being a part of its first culture class. She also hooped in the celebrity game and sat for multiple interviews. This season, the LSU guard will take on the role of a coach.

Ad

Former WNBA player Ty Young, former NBA player Matt Barnes and singer Offset will lead the other three units. Cordae, Blakeiana, Zoe Spencer, Jabari Banks, G Herbo and other big names from the entertainment world will lace up this year.

While Flau'jae Johnson doesn't have a professional coaching background, she has led multiple high school-level rosters with Overtime over the last two years. Her latest stint came from battling Paige Bueckers from the sidelines at the Overtime Select Takeover last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here