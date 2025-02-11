Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony drops 1-word reaction as Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara quotes Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics for Super Bowl IG dump

Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony commented on songwriter, singer and actor, Ciara Wilson's post on Instagram. The wife of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson posted a series of snippets on her Instagram, showcasing outings with the Pittsburgh Steelers QB, with her friends, to football games and more.

Wilson's post also included photos and videos with Anthony alongside Serena Williams's iconic stint during Kendrick Lamar's performance during the Super Bowl, captioning it with K.Dot's lyrics from the song "Not Like Us"

"Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out and Show…🩵," she wrote.

La La Anthony commented within minutes of the post:

"Us! 😍😍😍," she wrote.

Wilson and Anthony have a longstanding bond and are often seen cheering for each other on social media, at live events, or throughout personal milestones. The two were also seen together during the launch of Kim Kardashian's Skims flagship store in New York last year.

La La Anthony also posted a few pictures from her Super Bowl outing with Ciara and Taylor Rooks on her Instagram:

The two actors have also teamed up on the stage. Anthony supported Ciara with her surprise appearance on the singer's AMA 2019 performance of the song "Melanin". Coming from the crowd, Kiyan Anthony's mom stepped into the orchestra pit and sang with her friend midway through the performance.

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan Anthony's commitment to Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony's son declared his college commitment in November on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast while sitting down with his parents. The combo guard said that Syracuse's coaching staff's efforts and dedication to recruiting him became his deciding factors.

Moments after Anthony's reveal, La La Anthony not only backed her son up but also said that the youngster should focus on carving his own basketball journey instead of trying to live up to Melo's legacy.

"I think it's an incredible decision," she explained. "They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority.

"They were great, and I mean, it's big shoes to fill. But at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it's time for him to create his own."

Kiyan Anthony is currently spending his senior high school year with the Long Island Lutheran.

