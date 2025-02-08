"Reunited with my love" - Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony shares friendly kiss with Serena Williams at star-studded event

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony was excited to see tennis legend Serena Williams and didn't hesitate to give her a friendly kiss while they embraced each other. Anthony can often be seen at different events with her family and friends and she found Williams in one of them on Saturday.

She took to her Instagram story to hype up her encounter with the 23-time Grand Slam champion. Williams was all smiles while La La kissed her on her cheek.

"Reunited with my love @serenawilliams," she captioned the story.

La La's story with Serena Williams

"I found her, I found her," she told the camera in the video.

Serena Williams is widely considered the greatest female tennis player of all time. After dominating the scene for multiple years, her 23 Grand Slam titles are only the tip of the iceberg. Overall, she won 73 titles and posted an 858-156 record. Outside of tennis, she became a celebrity in pop culture, creating deep bonds with other stars, including La La Anthony.

There aren't many details about this event, but La La Anthony appeared to be having a blast. In addition to Serena Williams, she shared another story with Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert's ex-wife.

"always us @teyanataylor," Anthony wrote.

La La's second story

Before this, she was seen partying with Ciara, singer and the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback, after the NFL Pro Bowl.

La La Anthony not happy with Kiyan Anthony getting girls' numbers

As her son Kiyan Anthony prepares to represent the Syracuse Orange in college, La La Anthony is watching firsthand how multiple girls are showing interest in the 17-year-old. Several girls have given her their numbers for Kiyan, which has rubbed La La off.

In a Feb. 2 video, the actress was seen complaining about this activity.

"Stop having girls hand me numbers for you at your games. Why are they giving me their numbers to give to you during your game?" she told the kid.

As he got older, Kiyan Anthony started receiving more attention from the opposite sex. They know he has a bright future and is a terrific prospect, which draws him plenty of interest. His mother isn't happy with that situation and she let him know.

La La Anthony and her ex-husband are about to see their only son represent his father's alma mater before inevitably making it to the NBA.

