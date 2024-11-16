Carmelo Anthony weighs in on son Kiyan Anthony's decision to commit to Syracuse over USC: "No more flip-flopping"

Carmelo Anthony shared his relief after his son Kiyan Anthony made his decision regarding his future. Kiyan picked Syracuse as his college team over USC on Friday's episode of Melo's "7PM in Brooklyn" show.

The Season 2 premiere featured Kiyan and his mother La La alongside his father and co-host The Kid Mero. The young player picked his father's alma mater to continue his basketball journey, which put a big smile on the NBA legend's face.

After Kiyan Anthony informed his parents about his decision, his pops said he was waiting to finally know his decision, regardless of the outcome.

"I was just waiting for you to say--it was just like time for him to, you know, no more flip-flopping. One day is this, one day is that. This situation, this visit, visits are dangerous, in great way, though. Because you go on these visits and they got to pull out all the stops, so everything looks good; everything sounds good, so you can't go off of what's offered.

"I'm glad that he decided to make this decision. I'm happy," Anthony said. (29:05 mark)

Carmelo Anthony spent one season in Syracuse, where he won the national championship in 2003. He revealed he tried to return for a second season, but then head coach Jim Boeheim told him he was out and pushed him to go to the NBA Draft.

Now, Kiyan Anthony is following in the former Nuggets star's footsteps and his parents looked very excited about this new chapter of his life.

Kiyan Anthony reveals he decided between two college programs

Kiyan Anthony revealed that he had another option besides Syracuse and thanked USC for the interest and support they showed prior to this decision, but he ultimately picked his father's alma mater as the last step before making it to the NBA. (Start at 26:53)

"Between USC and Syracuse, I just want to thank both of the coaching staffs for recruiting me and going on a visit to Syracuse and USC, which are opposite sides, one being in California, one being up here in New York so just wanted to thank all of them for coming to all my practices, coming to all my games

"But at the end of the day, only one could stay, and with that being said, I'll be coming to Syracuse University," the young player said.

Kiyan Anthony is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025. He's expected to make some noise in college and a potential NBA career. His parents looked happy to see him take this step in his journey, especially Melo.

