  Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony sends warm wishes to Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha on their special day

By Nishant
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:20 GMT
La La Anthony congratulated NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, on their 14th anniversary. On Wednesday, Ayesha shared a post featuring herself and Stephen together as they embraced, kissed and smiled in pictures. She also wrote a heartfelt caption:

"Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30 ... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀 Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything."
Anthony expressed her delight and wished them in the comments section of the post.

"Happy Anniversary!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," Anthony commented.
La La Anthony&#039;s comment on Ayesha Curry&#039;s anniversary post
La La Anthony's comment on Ayesha Curry's anniversary post

Stephen Curry first met Ayesha at a church youth group in Charlotte when he was 15 and she was 14. They reconnected in Los Angeles in 2008 and began dating soon after. He proposed at the spot of their first kiss in 2010, and they married the following year. Now, the couple has four children: Riley (born 2012), Ryan (2015), Canon (2018) and Caius (2024).

Meanwhile, La La Anthony, Kiyan Anthony's mother and Carmelo Anthony's ex-partner, continues her acting and influencer career. She also actively supports her son, who is set to begin his college basketball journey with Syracuse.

La La Anthony shares her thoughts on Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse journey

Kiyan Anthony, a 6-foot-5 guard, chose Syracuse, where his father Carmelo Anthony led the team to its only NCAA championship in 2003. Speaking to Kelley L. Carter of Andscape, La La Anthony emphasized that her support is without expectations.

"It was totally his decision," she said. "There was no like trying to convince him he made this decision on his own. I always told him you know it’s great that you’re doing this but create your own path as well. Like, don’t feel the pressure of what your dad did. Like you don’t have to do it exactly the same way. Do it your way.
La La shares custody with ex-husband Carmelo and remains committed to supporting her son. She added:

“So I’m excited to see him go there and do it his way and pave his own way and just be there to support him, you know, every step of the way. I think it’s going to I’ll probably have goosebumps. It’ll be so surreal that first game, but I’m super excited for it."

La La will be there for Kiyan's first game and seems excited about it.

