"Attached at the hips and the lips": Ayesha Curry screams her heart out for Steph Curry with romantic note on special day

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Friday. The wife of the Golden State Warriors star penned a tribute for the NBA superstar in her social media post.She posted pictures from her date night with the Warriors star, with the couple wearing matching colours under their pullovers.The first picture had Steph Curry kissing Ayesha's cheek. The subsequent picture was a testament to the couple's continued attraction. The last slide had Ayesha adorably looking at her husband, who had a wide smile.&quot;Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30 ... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀,&quot; she wrote in the caption. &quot;Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurry also wrote an emotional note for his wife on his social media post.&quot;Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry,&quot; Curry wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAyesha Curry and Steph Curry have known each other since they were teenagers. They met at a church when Ayesha was 14 and the Warriors star was 15. However, the romance between them sparked when they met in Los Angeles in 2008. The couple tied the knot on July 30, 2011. The couple is parents to four children; two sons, Canon and Caius, and two daughters, Riley and Ryan.Steph Curry's first kiss with Ayesha Curry was a big failCurry remained friend-zoned by his wife for years before she agreed to go on a date with him. According to The New York Times, when Steph tried to kiss Ayesha for the first time, he failed.&quot;I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure,&quot; Curry said.Ayesha hilariously revealed that her husband tried to steal a kiss from her like a thief.&quot;I mean, it was friend vibes … until I dodged the first kiss,&quot; she said. &quot;He was mid-conversation and came flying at my face like a thief in the night. So I was like, 'No.' Then I thought, 'Oh, I didn't know this is what was happening.'&quot;However, things have gone smoothly for the couple since then with Ayesha being his biggest supporter off the court.