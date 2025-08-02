  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "Attached at the hips and the lips": Ayesha Curry screams her heart out for Steph Curry with romantic note on special day

"Attached at the hips and the lips": Ayesha Curry screams her heart out for Steph Curry with romantic note on special day

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 02, 2025 00:02 GMT
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Ayesha Curry penned a heartfelt romantic message for husband Steph Curry on their anniversary [Picture Credit: Getty]

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Friday. The wife of the Golden State Warriors star penned a tribute for the NBA superstar in her social media post.

Ad

She posted pictures from her date night with the Warriors star, with the couple wearing matching colours under their pullovers.

The first picture had Steph Curry kissing Ayesha's cheek. The subsequent picture was a testament to the couple's continued attraction. The last slide had Ayesha adorably looking at her husband, who had a wide smile.

"Screaming I LOVE YOU to my baby @stephencurry30 ... 14 year wedding anniversary and 17 years attached at the hips and the lips. 👀," she wrote in the caption. "Through everything and anything it's you my baby. My forever everything."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Curry also wrote an emotional note for his wife on his social media post.

"Life has been throwing some jabs recently but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011 @ayeshacurry," Curry wrote.
Ad
Ad

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry have known each other since they were teenagers. They met at a church when Ayesha was 14 and the Warriors star was 15. However, the romance between them sparked when they met in Los Angeles in 2008.

The couple tied the knot on July 30, 2011. The couple is parents to four children; two sons, Canon and Caius, and two daughters, Riley and Ryan.

Steph Curry's first kiss with Ayesha Curry was a big fail

Curry remained friend-zoned by his wife for years before she agreed to go on a date with him. According to The New York Times, when Steph tried to kiss Ayesha for the first time, he failed.

Ad
"I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure," Curry said.

Ayesha hilariously revealed that her husband tried to steal a kiss from her like a thief.

"I mean, it was friend vibes … until I dodged the first kiss," she said. "He was mid-conversation and came flying at my face like a thief in the night. So I was like, 'No.' Then I thought, 'Oh, I didn't know this is what was happening.'"

However, things have gone smoothly for the couple since then with Ayesha being his biggest supporter off the court.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications