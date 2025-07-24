Steph Curry once revealed the sweet treat that brought him together for life with wife, Ayesha Curry: "Staple of our pantry"

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are one of the NBA's most famous couples. The Warriors star and his wife have been married for over a decade and share four kids.

However, not many know that the beginning of Curry and his wife's relationship can be credited to a Canadian candy. In an interview with ABC News on May 3, 2016, the couple revealed the story behind it.

"I'm Canadian. One thing we bounded over was Canadian candy -- this Maynard's fuzzy peaches," Ayesha Curry said.

Steph Curry added that the candy has now become a staple in his home.

"Which is kind of funny because now if you go to our house, the particular brand of candy will always be a signature staple of our pantry," Curry said.

While Steph Curry is a man with many talents, with the best being his prowess to shoot a basketball, his wife, Ayesha, is also multitalented. Ayesha Curry is a wife, mother, chef and entrepreneur and manages these roles seamlessly.

Steph Curry's wife expresses pride on husband's many talents

Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry has been enjoying the offseason by exploring his other talents. Curry competed in the American Century Championship, an annual golf tournament at Lake Tahoe. Duting his preparation the Warriors guard showed off some of his skills near a basketball hoop.

The golf tournament's organizers had created a makeshift basketball court with a court. Steph Curry took the opportunity to show off his skills near the crowd as she shared a video of himself shooting the ball in the makeshift hoop.

On July 12. Ayesha Curry reshared the video on Instagram story and expressed her pride in the caption.

"Badman ah golf," she wrote.

Ayesha Curry expresses pride in her husband. (Credits: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

Curry amazed the audience with his incredible shooting skills. The Warriors star was joined by former NBA players, Ray Allen, Charles Barkle, Grant Hill and his father, Dell Curry, in the golf tournament.

The Warriors had a decent run last season before losing to the Timberwolves in the conference semi-finals. Jimmy Butler was a game changer for the Dubs in the playoffs, but his efforts weren't enough to help his team get pass the Wolves.

So the Dubs will have to make some moves this summer to fine-tune their roster and boost their depth.

