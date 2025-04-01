  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "My genes did a little something": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares heartfelt feelings after delighting fans with adorable photos of their sons

"My genes did a little something": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares heartfelt feelings after delighting fans with adorable photos of their sons

By Mervin LR
Modified Apr 01, 2025 19:29 GMT
&quot;My genes did a little something&quot;: Steph Curry
"My genes did a little something": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares heartfelt feelings after delighting fans with adorable photos of their sons (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, clearly loves life as a mom and she shared a sweet glimpse of her family life with her many Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Ad

The photos included an adorable picture of the two sons - Canon and Caius - lying on the floor, a selfie of Ayesha with the two, one with eldest son Canon running around on a trampoline and various glimpses of their day-to-day lives.

However, the Warriors star was absent from the photos, as the post looked strictly dedicated to the sons.

In another snapshot, the doting mom beamed while hugging Canon from the back, both dressed in matching cargo outfits. She also shared a photo of Caius, who flashed a joyful smile while rocking a cute black outfit and holding a playbook on the bed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Our Boys. 🥹 Canon and Cai," Ayesha captioned the post, which has already surpassed 200,000 'likes' on Instagram.
Ad

The post quickly prompted compliments from fans, with a number pointing out that there was a striking resemblance between their fourth child Caius and grandmother, Sonya Curry.

“Cai and Steph’s mom are twins 😍” one fan said.
“Cai looks like his grandma 😍,” another said
Another person tagged Ayesha, commenting, “Finally, you've got your twin.”
Fan comments on Ayesha Curry&#039;s post (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)
Fan comments on Ayesha Curry's post (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)

Echoing the sentiment, Ayesha took to her Instagram story shortly by posting throwback pictures from her childhood days, highlighting her genetic similarities.

Ad
"My baby photos. LOL my genes did a little something this time okay?! 😆😂"
Ayesha Curry posted pictures of her sons on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)
Ayesha Curry posted pictures of her sons on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)

Ayesha gave birth to Caius in May 2024 alongside her husband of 13 years. The couple has two daughters together: Riley and Ryan.

Ad

Ayesha Curry reveals having two sons adds a new dynamic to the family

Ayesha Curry was in a reflective mood when she appeared on the "Sherri" TV show - hosted by Sherri Shepherd - on Jan.16 as she discussed the change in her family dynamic because of two sons.

“That’s been an interesting change actually,” Ayesha said about the impact of her two young children at home. "That has changed the dynamic in our house because I’m always worried about somebody breaking something on themselves.” [3:28 onwards)
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Ayesha also noted that her eldest son loves parkour and has a playful spirit. She mentioned that he even box-jumped over their kitchen counter. Instead of getting upset and starting to yell, she found it impressive and athletic.

The entrepreneur and cookbook author turned 36 last month. She celebrated her birthday with her NBA superstar husband, friends and siblings.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी