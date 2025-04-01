"My genes did a little something": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares heartfelt feelings after delighting fans with adorable photos of their sons

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, clearly loves life as a mom and she shared a sweet glimpse of her family life with her many Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The photos included an adorable picture of the two sons - Canon and Caius - lying on the floor, a selfie of Ayesha with the two, one with eldest son Canon running around on a trampoline and various glimpses of their day-to-day lives.

However, the Warriors star was absent from the photos, as the post looked strictly dedicated to the sons.

In another snapshot, the doting mom beamed while hugging Canon from the back, both dressed in matching cargo outfits. She also shared a photo of Caius, who flashed a joyful smile while rocking a cute black outfit and holding a playbook on the bed.

"Our Boys. 🥹 Canon and Cai," Ayesha captioned the post, which has already surpassed 200,000 'likes' on Instagram.

The post quickly prompted compliments from fans, with a number pointing out that there was a striking resemblance between their fourth child Caius and grandmother, Sonya Curry.

“Cai and Steph’s mom are twins 😍” one fan said.

“Cai looks like his grandma 😍,” another said

Another person tagged Ayesha, commenting, “Finally, you've got your twin.”

Fan comments on Ayesha Curry's post (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)

Echoing the sentiment, Ayesha took to her Instagram story shortly by posting throwback pictures from her childhood days, highlighting her genetic similarities.

"My baby photos. LOL my genes did a little something this time okay?! 😆😂"

Ayesha Curry posted pictures of her sons on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Ayesha Curry)

Ayesha gave birth to Caius in May 2024 alongside her husband of 13 years. The couple has two daughters together: Riley and Ryan.

Ayesha Curry reveals having two sons adds a new dynamic to the family

Ayesha Curry was in a reflective mood when she appeared on the "Sherri" TV show - hosted by Sherri Shepherd - on Jan.16 as she discussed the change in her family dynamic because of two sons.

“That’s been an interesting change actually,” Ayesha said about the impact of her two young children at home. "That has changed the dynamic in our house because I’m always worried about somebody breaking something on themselves.” [3:28 onwards)

Ayesha also noted that her eldest son loves parkour and has a playful spirit. She mentioned that he even box-jumped over their kitchen counter. Instead of getting upset and starting to yell, she found it impressive and athletic.

The entrepreneur and cookbook author turned 36 last month. She celebrated her birthday with her NBA superstar husband, friends and siblings.

