  • "I don't think I'll ever recover": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's wholesome tribute for daughter draws candid reaction from Sydel Curry-Lee

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 21, 2025 05:54 GMT
Steph Curry
Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry's wholesome tribute for daughter draws candid reaction from Sydel Curry-Lee. (Photos: GETTY (L) and @ayeshacurry on IG (R))

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, posted a wholesome tribute for their daughter, Riley Curry, who celebrated her 13th birthday on Saturday. The post garnered reactions from many basketball personalities and fans, including Steph's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Ayesha shared a bunch of photos showing her firstborn over the years. Riley, who first made headlines during the 2015 NBA playoffs, is all grown up and now plays volleyball. She's already in middle school, making a lot of people feel old.

"And just like that she's THIRTEEN! Leaving it at that because @stephencurry30 and I are still processing. We love our Riley Roo," Ayesha wrote.
Sydel Curry-Lee was one of those people who felt older seeing Riley Curry being a teenager. Sydel couldn't believe it and even joked that she might never recover from seeing her niece as a teen.

"I don't think I'll ever recover," Sydel wrote.
Sydel Curry-Lee commented on Ayesha Curry&#039;s birthday post for Riley Curry. (Photo: @ayeshacurry on IG)
Sydel Curry-Lee commented on Ayesha Curry's birthday post for Riley Curry. (Photo: @ayeshacurry on IG)

Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed Riley to the world on July 19, 2012, when the Golden State Warriors star was still struggling with ankle issues. Steph would eventually become healthy and start the 3-point revolution. He would lead the Warriors to their first title in 2015, but it was Riley who stole the show with her press conference appearances.

Steph Curry supports Riley Curry's love for volleyball

While basketball is in the Curry Family's blood, Steph Curry doesn't mind Riley's love for volleyball. It also runs in their family since his mother, Sonya Curry, played college volleyball for Virginia Tech, and Sydel Curry suited up for Elon University.

Speaking to People Magazine in an interview two years ago, Steph explained that he gave his kids a variety of options in sports. He wasn't surprised that Riley liked playing volleyball, but he was proud that his daughter started picking up things like working on her game and practicing.

"I've introduced pretty much every sport, for the most part, to all of them," Curry says. "And Riley, she's super into volleyball right now, and a light bulb went off, actually this year, where she's excited to go to practice and dribbling or passing the ball around the house and all that type of stuff. So she's found something she loves, and she's passionate about it, and she loves to work at it."
In addition to Riley, Steph and Ayesha have three more children – daughter Ryan and sons Canon and Caius.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
