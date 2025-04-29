"Just like her Auntie Sydell": Fans can’t handle grown-up Steph Curry's daughter Riley as her playing Volleyball takes over social media

On Monday, fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to a photo of Stephen Curry's daughter, Riley, playing volleyball. Many expressed their disbelief at how much she had grown up. Riley Curry first gained public attention during the Warriors' initial championship run when she would sit on her father's lap during press conferences.

The discussion among fans first started when an image of Riley playing volleyball was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a Warriors fan account. Captioning the picture with a short note, the handle wrote:

"Riley Curry competing in a volleyball game 🏐🔥"

This post quickly garnered the attention of NBA fans as they gathered in the comments to discuss the 12-year-old's coming of age:

"This pic called me old," wrote one fan seeing Riley's image.

"Nah, she's like 4 years old, what the hell is this?" commented another fan.

"Seems like yesterday she was just a baby! Time flies! I hope she plays basketball as well," commented a third.

"Damn, I remember her interrupting Steph at the post game press conference like it was yesterday," reminisiced a fourth.

A few fans also showed love to her volleyball skills, as one fan likened her to Sydell Curry-Lee, who also played volleyball in college:

"Just like her Auntie Sydell," the comment read.

"With the jump serve at her age? Signs of greatness incoming," complimented one fan.

Sydel Curry-Lee, like Riley, started playing volleyball at a very young age. The content creator was also her high school team captain and led her team to two Southern Section Division IV titles. In college, she suited up for Elon University's women volleyball team but had to leave the sport due to recurring injuries.

The Golden State Warriors inch closer to a series win despite Stephen Curry's inadequate shooting night

The Golden State Warriors took a step closer to qualifying for the second round of the playoffs after taking a 3-1 series lead against the Houston Rockets in Game 4. Entering the playoffs as the seventh seed, the Warriors took home the victory in Game 1 in Houston and increased their grip on the series with two wins at the Chase Center.

However, despite attaining a two-game cushion after their win on Monday night, Curry had a very quiet game. Although he's the highest scorer for his team in the playoffs, the three-point king had a tough night shooting the ball.

Stephen Curry attempted eight three-point shots but only made two of them, resulting in a shooting percentage of 25% from beyond the arc. He was more successful with his other shots, hitting 4 out of 5 attempts from inside the three-point line, giving him an overall field-goal percentage of 46.2%.

However, this performance can be considered below his usual standards, as he finished the game with 17 points, 3 assists and 4 turnovers.

