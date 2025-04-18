KK Arnold drops 2-word reaction as Nika Muhl posts snaps with Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Azzi Fudd and more from WNBA draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft concluded on Monday, April 14, and there were a slew of UConn Huskies, both former and current. Three members of the current squad heard their names called in the draft while several other notable Huskies alumni attended the momentous night. This includes Nika Muhl, who is preparing for her second year with the Seattle Storm.
Muhl was one of the standout names that graced the event in support of her fellow Huskies. She was seen having candid moments with Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Azzi Fudd, KK Arnold and many other UConn players.
The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to compile a post that includes snaps from a reunion of sorts from members of the storied program. Muhl's post included eight slides, with the last being a video of her and Bueckers, along with the caption:
"4,281 miles to support the homies INDEED <3."
This prompted a two-word response from Arnold, who was seen in the second photo along with Fudd and Bueckers.
"Lul Fashion," Arnold commented with a red heart and crossed fingers emoji.
Apart from being a WNBA player and one of the best floor generals of all time for the Huskies, Muhl most notably has a huge passion for fashion. Her outfit during this year's draft featured an all-black suit, with matching heels, shades, and purse, through which the cross-body padlock bandolier she had was an ode to her home country of Croatia.
As Arnold fully acknowledges the fashion expertise of Muhl, she too went all out with a custom blazer of her own to go with her loafers and baggy bottoms, finishing it off with shades and a purse just like her former teammate. Arnold is reeling in her first taste of national championship success, and looks to carry that momentum onto her third year in the 2025-2026 season.
Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards react to Nika Muhl's 2025 WNBA Draft Instagram post
Along with incoming third-year standout KK Arnold, college sensation Paige Bueckers and Washington Mystics stalwart Aaliyah Edwards also wrote their own reactions to Nika Muhl's Instagram post on the comment section was they were tagged and featured in it.
"My twin is the best ever," Bueckers claimed.
"4,281 miles was sooooo worth it to see ya, bad gyal," Edwards shared with emojis.
Bueckers was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings while Edwards is ramping up for her second stint with the Mystics when the 2025 WNBA season begins on May 16th.
