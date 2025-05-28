“KK Arnold the hype woman that you are”: UConn fans excited for Allie Ziebell’s 2nd year with the Huskies

The UConn Huskies are expecting great things from Allie Ziebell in the upcoming 2025-26 season. The Huskies' women's basketball team posted a video about Ziebell on their Instagram page on Tuesday, drawing various reactions from UConn fans.
The video began with KK Arnold hyping up Ziebell during one of their games in the 2024-25 season, before showcasing the guard's highlights in her freshman year. The clip ended with Ziebell cutting the net after the Huskies claimed their 12th national championship.
The Huskies included a short caption for their Instagram post, which has already received more than 11,600 likes.
"We can't wait for year 2 with Allie Ziebell," the Huskies wrote.
UConn fans commented on the Huskies' post, some of whom noticed Arnold's participation in Ziebell's hype video.
"KK the hype woman that you are," one fan wrote.
"Put a C patch on KK's jersey," another fan chimed in.
Other fans praised Ziebell's shooting and demanded that the Huskies give her more playing time next season.
"MORE PLAYTIME FOR ALLIE PLEASE," one fan shared.
"Sweet shooting form & a quick release!" another fan posted.
"Can't wait to watch this sharpshooter next year," one fan replied.
"Whoosh... yall heard that?!!" another fan asked.
Ziebell played 33 games in her freshman season with the UConn Huskies, averaging 2.8 points and 0.5 boards as a substitute. She saw little playing time under Geno Auriemma, averaging 8.2 minutes per contest in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. She shot 39.5% from the field, including 34.4% from beyond the arc in her first year at UConn.
How Allie Ziebell fared for UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Allie Ziebell played four times for the UConn Huskies during their March Madness run, averaging 0.3 points, 0.3 boards and 0.3 blocks in her first-ever Big Dance. She made her NCAA Tournament debut against No. 15 seed Arkansas State, playing 14 minutes in UConn's 103-34 victory.
Ziebell scored her first March Madness point in the second half against the Red Wolves, knocking down a free throw with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter. She finished the game with one point, one rebound and one block.
Ziebell made three more appearances for the UConn Huskies during their championship run, getting some minutes against South Dakota State, UCLA and South Carolina. She failed to score in each of those games.
