“KK Arnold the hype woman that you are”: UConn fans excited for Allie Ziebell’s 2nd year with the Huskies

The UConn Huskies are expecting great things from Allie Ziebell in the upcoming 2025-26 season. The Huskies' women's basketball team posted a video about Ziebell on their Instagram page on Tuesday, drawing various reactions from UConn fans.

Ad

The video began with KK Arnold hyping up Ziebell during one of their games in the 2024-25 season, before showcasing the guard's highlights in her freshman year. The clip ended with Ziebell cutting the net after the Huskies claimed their 12th national championship.

Ad

Trending

The Huskies included a short caption for their Instagram post, which has already received more than 11,600 likes.

"We can't wait for year 2 with Allie Ziebell," the Huskies wrote.

UConn fans commented on the Huskies' post, some of whom noticed Arnold's participation in Ziebell's hype video.

UConn fans commented about KK Arnold after she was seen in the Huskies' post about Allie Ziebell. Source: Instagram/@uconnwbb

"KK the hype woman that you are," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Put a C patch on KK's jersey," another fan chimed in.

Other fans praised Ziebell's shooting and demanded that the Huskies give her more playing time next season.

"MORE PLAYTIME FOR ALLIE PLEASE," one fan shared.

Screenshot of UConn WBB post

"Sweet shooting form & a quick release!" another fan posted.

Ad

Screenshot of UConn WBB post

"Can't wait to watch this sharpshooter next year," one fan replied.

Ad

Screenshot of UConn WBB post

"Whoosh... yall heard that?!!" another fan asked.

Ad

Screenshot of UConn WBB post

Ziebell played 33 games in her freshman season with the UConn Huskies, averaging 2.8 points and 0.5 boards as a substitute. She saw little playing time under Geno Auriemma, averaging 8.2 minutes per contest in the 2024-25 NCAA campaign. She shot 39.5% from the field, including 34.4% from beyond the arc in her first year at UConn.

Ad

How Allie Ziebell fared for UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Allie Ziebell played four times for the UConn Huskies during their March Madness run, averaging 0.3 points, 0.3 boards and 0.3 blocks in her first-ever Big Dance. She made her NCAA Tournament debut against No. 15 seed Arkansas State, playing 14 minutes in UConn's 103-34 victory.

Allie Ziebell (#11) of the UConn Huskies poses for a championship portrait after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the Division I Women's Basketball Championship game at Amalie Arena on April 6, 2025. Photo: Getty

Ziebell scored her first March Madness point in the second half against the Red Wolves, knocking down a free throw with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter. She finished the game with one point, one rebound and one block.

Ziebell made three more appearances for the UConn Huskies during their championship run, getting some minutes against South Dakota State, UCLA and South Carolina. She failed to score in each of those games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here