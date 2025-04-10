"Kobe proud somewhere": Fans react to post highlighting Paige Bueckers’ alleged heartwarming gesture for UConn professor

UConn star Paige Bueckers led the No. 2-seeded Huskies to the national championship in her last game in college basketball. The Huskies defeated last year's champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the national championship game on Sunday.

Bueckers will now depart for the WNBA where she has been projected as the likeliest prospect to be picked No. 1 overall. Anecdotes about her time in Storrs have been pouring in as she bids farewell to college basketball.

On Wednesday, "Brwsports" shared an anecdote on Instagram from the partner of a professor at UConn who revealed that Paige Bueckers took the said professor's class. According to the story, when the professor's father died, only Bueckers emailed to convey her condolences from the entire class.

College basketball fans on Instagram reacted to the popular Buecker's heartwarming anecdote.

"Yes, she truly is a great person, inside and out!!! So caring and understanding!!" one fan said.

"The people's champ," another fan said.

"Look at Paige man, so inspirational," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Literally, if you hate her, you have issues," one fan said.

"Everyone loves @paigebueckers," another fan said.

"Kobe proud somewhere," one fan said.

Fan's IG comments (Credits: @brwsports IG)

Paige Bueckers credits "friendship" behind natty win

The friendship and camaraderie between Paige Bueckers and her UConn teammates, including Azzi Fudd, who has been her best friend throughout their college basketball careers, has been stark throughout the season.

Bueckers, Fudd and K. K Arnold have shared clips on social media of their off-court pursuits which have gained them huge followings on various social media platforms.

During an appearance on "TODAY" on Wednesday, Bueckers leaned into the narrative by college basketball fans that the Huskies only won the natty due to the "power of friendship" between the players.

"I saw on social media, they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship. It's so accurate," Paige Bueckers said. "Just how much we love each other, how much we're connected, how much we've been through as individuals, as a team, and how much it has bonded us and helped us become national champions. So I wouldn't trade it for anything."

During his postgame news conference after winning the national championship, coach Geno Auriemma also highlighted the close bonds between his players as a factor in their national championship win.

Despite being a standout player for the UConn Huskies, Paige Bueckers has emerged as a fan favorite for most college basketball fans irrespective of their loyalties.

