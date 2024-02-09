Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban was back again watching the Alabama Crimson Tide in action. But during the football offseason, it was basketball that caught her attention. The Crimson Tide were up against their arch-rivals the Auburn Tigers in the NCAA Men's Basketball clash at Auburn Arena.

The Alabama-Auburn clash is one of the most anticipated ties that both fanbases look forward to every year. This time, it was elation for the home side and dejection for the visitors. Kristen dropped her verdict on the game after Alabama fell short against their local rivals.

Here is what former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban said about the Tide’s 81-99 defeat to the Auburn Tigers:

“This game is hard to watch man,” Kristen wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

The No.12 Tigers hosted the No. 16 Crimson Tide and the result came out exactly according to the rankings. Auburn forwards Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome dropped a combined 50 points for the home side.

Alabama point guard Mark Sears led the visitors’ charge with 25 points but it proved in vain in the end. The hosts won the game 99-81 to complete the revenge for the reverse fixture a couple of weeks ago.

It is the seventh defeat for Alabama in the 2023-24 season and the team is currently third in the SEC. Auburn, on the other hand, are 19-4 overall and sit second on the table, with both teams having an identical 8-2 conference record so far.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban rejoices as former Alabama HC joins College GameDay - “Congrats to dad”

Kristen Saban: An ardent Alabama football supporter

Apart from basketball, Kristen Saban has been an ardent supporter of Crimson Tide football. After all, her dad Nick Saban helmed the program for 17 successful years. She made regular appearances to watch the games and has been a fan favorite at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. She is known for her fashionable gameday looks and regularly shares them with fans on social media.

Recently, Kristen revealed the one stadium she likes to travel to apart from the Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was Kyle Field in College Station, the home of the Texas A&M Aggies.

“It's an insane environment and I’ve always had so much fun there,” Kristen said about Kyle Field.

How did Alabama perform against Auburn? Do leave your thoughts in the comments.