"Kyan Evans fits this team better than Elliot Cadeau": Analyst drops bold prediction on UNC PG ahead of next season

The North Carolina Tar Heels added Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans to replace Elliot Cadeau at point guard for next season. Cadeau, who averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists per game as a sophomore, transferred to the Michigan Wolverines this offseason.

Ad

Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels staff landed a replacement quickly in Evans, who had almost identical numbers as Cadeau last season, averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game for the Rams.

On Friday, analysts Jeff Goodman and Randolph Childress, a former NBA star, debated North Carolina's offseason so far and how the Tar Heels look on paper. The two discussed the five transfers Davis landed in total, including Evans.

"I'm higher on Kyan Evans than I think a lot of people are," Childress said (9:25). "I like his game, and I think it's because he shoots the ball so well that you tend to overlook the rest of his game.

Ad

Trending

"Evans fits this group because of their length, their size, and the way they play. They want to play interior. They have some guys on the wing. When Seth wants to throw it ahead and get downhill, you spread it out to Kyan and he shoots it.

"I'm not saying he's an elite point guard, but I think he's really darn good, and I think people don't give him enough credit for that. His ability to shoot the basketball means it's going to open up everything else. He'll be more effective at Carolina than I think Elliot Cadeau was, because of the talent that's around him as well. For this team, Kyan Evans fits better than Elliot Cadeau."

Ad

Ad

Kyan Evans joins Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar as UNC newcomers

According to ESPN, Hubert Davis lost nine players from last year's roster but has brought in five transfers and four freshmen to revamp the team. UNC had a disappointing 2024-25 season, going 23-14 and losing to Ole Miss in the first round of March Madness.

Kyan Evans of Colorado State and Henri Veesaar of Arizona headline the transfers, while five-star prospect Caleb Wilson is the gem of the incoming freshmen. Wilson is ranked No. 5 overall in ESPN's Top 100 recruit rankings.

Moreover, North Carolina will have Seth Trimble back for his senior season and rising sophomore James Brown, who are expected to make significant leaps next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here