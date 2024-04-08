Kyler Murray, Robin Roberts among list of celebrities tuned in to watch $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark during national championship thriller

Caitlin Clark raised the level of interest in women's college basketball by miles in her senior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. From athletes to sportscaster, everyone was down with the Iowa sensation's fever at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Broadcaster and sports anchor Robin Roberts was in the house to watch Clark's final NCAA game.

Expand Tweet

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sported Clark's jersey on Instagram to support her. MLB star Mike Trout did the same as he wore the Iowa Hawkeyes #22 jersey.

Screenshot via Instagram

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was spotted in the audience rocking his casual outfit as he got ready to witness the biggest game of women's college basketball this year.

Expand Tweet

American singer Darius Rucker and comedian Jason Sudeikis were also in the building, all hyped up for the big game.

Expand Tweet

It was a tough day on the court for the $3.3 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark (per On3) as she saw her dream of winning the national championship quashed by Dawn Staley's South Carolina.

Also read: Pat McAfee hypes up $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's electrifying performance during National Championship showdown against South Carolina

Destiny didn't have national championship for Caitlin Clark

In a championship clash that gripped the nation, South Carolina emerged as party poopers for those supporting Clark to win the national championship before departing to the WNBA. The Gamecocks sealed a flawless season with an 87-75 victory over Clark's Iowa.

The Gamecocks' dominance was evident throughout the game with their all-around scoring prowess and commanding presence on the boards. Freshman Tessa Johnson stole the spotlight with 19 points off the bench. Kamilla Cardoso recorded 15 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks, displaying her two-way brilliance.

Clark's valiant efforts, which included a 30-point display, weren't enough to overcome South Carolina's relentless onslaught. As the game slipped away in the final quarter, Clark's attempts to rally her team fell short, with her long-range shots failing to find their mark.

Expand Tweet

Her shooting numbers read 10-of-28, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc. To challenge South Carolina's lineup with Iowa's, Clark would have perhaps needed a 45-point outing with exceptional shooting efficiency.

Also read: "Men destroy themselves. Women destroy the world": Jason Whitlock has hot take on Lynette Woodard's recent Caitlin Clark comment

Poll : Should Caitlin Clark return to Iowa for a chance to win the national championship in 2025? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion