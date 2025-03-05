Lamont Butler stats tonight: How did Kentucky star fare vs LSU? (Mar. 4)

Lamont Butler and the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats returned to winning ways Tuesday night, crushing LSU 95-64 at Rupp Arena. Four players scored in double figures for the Wildcats, who improved to 20-10.

Butler wasn't among them, managing just five points in the rout. He shot 2-for-5, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc. However, he contributed in other areas, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out five assists and recording two steals in 26 minutes.

This marked the 10th time this season Butler has failed to score in double digits for the Wildcats. Five of those instances have come in his last six outings, causing some concern among the Kentucky faithful. The senior guard, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, entered the showdown against LSU averaging 12.4 points on 49.4% shooting.

Here are Lamont Butler's stats from the game against the LSU Tigers:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Lamont Butler 26 5 5 5 2-5 1-2 0-0 1-4 2 0 1 1

Otega Oweh picks up scoring slack amid Lamont Butler's struggles

Otega Oweh stepped up in Butler’s absence, scoring a game-high 24 points against LSU. He was highly efficient, shooting 9-for-11 from the field and making all six of his free-throw attempts.

Oweh stuffed the stat sheet, adding eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 26 minutes. He was the only Kentucky starter to reach double figures, as Andrew Carr, Amari Williams, Koby Brea and Lamont Butler combined for just 28 points in the SEC clash.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (#00) reacts after scoring a basket during the first half of their game against the LSU Tigers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on March 4, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Fortunately for coach Mark Pope, his reserves delivered on offense, accounting for 43 of Kentucky's 95 points. Ansley Almonor scored 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting, while Brandon Garrison matched Almonor’s production with 15 points of his own. Garrison shot 6-for-12, including 2-for-5 from 3-point range.

Garrison, who had four assists and two rebounds, also displayed his defensive prowess. He racked up three steals and one block in 21 minutes. Collin Chandler added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats, who bolstered their SEC record to 9-8.

Robert Miller III and Cam Carter led LSU in the loss with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

