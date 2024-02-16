Days after Last-Tear Poa led the LSU Tigers' comeback with an 85-66 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where she registered 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, the junior guard turned her attention to Valentine's Day.

She got into the spirit of the season and showed off a stunning red dress in a video on her Instagram stories.

Enter caption

Last-Tear Poa gets the appreciation she deserves

Last-Tear Poa has leveled up and, in consecutive games, registered her highest point total in an LSU jersey.

After a 106-66 win against the Florida Gators, LSU coach Kim Mulkey was effusive in her praise of Last-Tear Poa.

“We need the Poa from last year,” Mulkey said. “If we get the Poa from last year and that kinda production then it will allow Hailey (Van Lith) to go to the off-guard to relieve Mikaylah (Williams), to relieve Flau’jae (Johnson) so we got that today, and Poa wanted that and so it was good.”

Mulkey further hinted at an increased role for the junior guard due to her ability to unlock Hailey Van Lith allowing her to flourish in her right position.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about Poa's outrageous pass against the Crimson Tide, Mulkey was pretty matter-of-fact about it.

"She's kind of quiet," Mulkey said. "But those skills are there."

LSU superstar forward Angel Reese took a different view of it while speaking to reporters after the game.

"I love that from Poa. She plays a special kind of game," Reese said. "She doesn't look to score a lot, which I get on her a lot. She leaves a lot of shots on the floor that she can take. She's super unselfish."

"Her game starts on the defensive end. She takes charges, she goes and defends their best player, she gets the chippy calls and does the right things at the right time."

Reese further expounded on how Poa's offensive game has improved as the season has progressed.

"You always need a player like Poa," Angel Reese said. "I'm glad it's coming to her offensively now. Defense leads to offense, so I was glad I was able to get that block – but that behind-the-back, I'm gonna have to take Poa out to the dinner tonight for that."

As March Madness approaches, Last-Tear Poa has a chance to shine, with the LSU Tigers seemingly overcoming their mid-season struggles, Kim Mulkey discovering a winning formula, and Angel Reese performing well.